Kollect.me Launches on Nervos to Make Accessing NFTs Easy

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kollect.me today announced its launch on Nervos . Built on Nervos' Layer 1, or the "Common Knowledge Base," kollect.me is the first NFT marketplace to launch on the network.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have soared in popularity over the last year with the mainstream success of NFT collectibles such as NBA TopShot and CryptoPunks and the launch of OpenSea and other NFT platforms. However, minting, buying, and selling NFTs is a convoluted process across most marketplaces, making it difficult for creators, artists, developers, and users to seamlessly and efficiently engage in the space.

To address this issue, kollect.me makes it easy for creators and everyday users to mint, buy, and sell NFTs. Similar to a standard e-commerce checkout, kollect.me offers a simple user experience:

Create a wallet using your email and password. Browse kollect.me and pick the NFT you want to buy. Purchase the NFT using $CKB or a credit card where available.

Thanks to the Nervos platform, users can send, receive, or create NFTs with barely any fees, removing a major barrier to entry for creators and users who pay high gas fees to access NFTs on Ethereum.

"NFTs have completely transformed the way the average person views the crypto and blockchain space. Like DeFi, the surge of interest in NFTs represents a real turning point for the industry," said Kevin Wang. "Kollect.me is addressing the major barriers to entry in the NFT space right now, specifically accessibility and user experience, so we're excited to welcome the team to the Nervos ecosystem and look forward to seeing how our community users the kollect.me marketplace."

At launch, the kollect.me marketplace will feature works from several emerging artists and studios from around the world, including Mikal James, an iron and digital artist who strives to make pieces that grab attention and ideally create a visual impact with a strong positive signal; Fabeeo Breen, a digital project that combines technology and technical experience with the fashion and sustainability sector; and Hunter X Labs, the creator of CK Punks NFTs on Nervos.

To celebrate the launch, Nervos will have a special offering for attendees at NFT.NYC in New York City from November 2-4, 2021. Attendees are invited to stop by the Nervos demo table and register a kollect.me account to receive a kollect.me Genesis NFT.

About kollect.me

Powered by Nervos, the kollect.me NFT marketplace simplifies the NFT minting, buying, and selling process for both creators and everyday users. By bridging the gap between technical understanding and non-technical functionality, kollect.me is opening up the world of NFTs to everyone.

Website | Twitter | Discord

SOURCE Nervos