Kollevoll & Associates Announces Partnership with ECBM

MEDIA, Pa., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kollevoll & Associates, LLC, an insurance broker specializing in Commercial Insurance, Personal Insurance, and Employee Benefits, is excited to announce a new partnership with ECBM Insurance Brokers & Consultants.

Founded in 2009, Kollevoll & Associates is an independent broker in Pennington, NJ that serves clients in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

"We're excited to partner with ECBM. I'm confident that by working with another family-owned broker like our own, our clients will receive the same level of service, care and expertise that they've come to expect," said Eric Kollevoll, Founder and President of Kollevoll & Associates.

This partnership will provide greater market access, additional resources, and expanded service to Kollevoll clients. It will also allow ECBM to continue expanding its reach in the Northeast region and remain committed to its mission of putting clients before profits.

"We're excited to welcome Kollevoll & Associates to the ECBM family!" said Matt Bernier, Chief Operating Officer of ECBM. "Eric has done an amazing job building a full-service insurance brokerage. He treats each of his clients like family and their trust in him shows it. We look forward to supporting Eric and continuing his excellent level of service."

About ECBM

ECBM is a family-owned, independent insurance broker and consulting firm located in the Philadelphia area. We specialize in high-risk industries that require dedicated, client-based broker services in the areas of Commercial Insurance, Employee Benefits, Workers' Compensation, Professional Liability, Cyber, Farm & Agriculture, and Personal Lines. We strive to create innovative solutions and methods, and raise the industry standard to deliver consistent, top-tier service to our loyal clientele. ECBM has been privately-owned since its founding in 1970. With no outside investors, our commitment remains to putting people, both our clients and employees, first.

