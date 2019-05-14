Kolmostar Announces Record-breaking Ultra Low Power GNSS Module JEDI-200 at IoT World in Santa Clara

FREMONT, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolmostar, a positioning technology company, is launching their latest ultra low power GNSS module JEDI-200 at IoT World in Santa Clara Convention Center on May 14. JEDI-200 refreshes the industry lowest power consumption record by reducing the energy for one position fix by up to 150x compared to traditional GNSS sensors, providing the ultimate positioning solution for location-based Internet-of-Things applications.

JEDI-200 specification highlights include:

10mW ultra-low power consumption (measured) @ 1 Hz navigation rate

1 second ultra-fast TTFF (time to first fix) from cold start

2.0 meter CEP high positioning accuracy

Supports GPS and Beidou constellations

100Byte compressed ephemeris (EPH) to enable A-GPS with speedy download via LPWAN technologies such as LoRaWAN™ and NBIoT

High performance cloud computing based on 50Byte raw position files for optimized radio transmission efficiency and minimum endpoint power consumption

Integrated SAW filter, stand-alone LNA and TCXO

12mm x 16mm industry-proven form factor for easy RF integration

"JEDI-200 supports GPS as well as Beidou constellations," said Tao Tong, Co-founder and CEO of Kolmostar. "While achieving industry's lowest power consumption, it helps our customers to achieve high accuracy even in dense urban canyon environment where existing GNSS modules on the market often drift due to multi-path and other errors."

Designed specifically for IoT applications such as human and asset (bikes, scooters, vehicles, cargo, livestock, pets, etc.) trackers, smart wearables, smart farming and infrastructures etc., JEDI-200's reduced level of power consumption and its optimized efficiency with LPWAN technologies solve IoT endpoint deployment's pain-point of needing frequent recharges or a large battery, enabling new possibilities in location-based IoT applications. Kolmostar's technology will fundamentally shift the industry landscape and enable the proliferation of IoT use cases in everyday life.

About Kolmostar

Kolmostar is a positioning technology company that is reinventing the industry's GNSS positioning approach to achieve ultra-low-power (mW-level) and high-precision (centimeter-level) positioning in harsh metropolitan and remote environment for Internet-of-Things devices and autonomous vehicles. Kolmostar's solutions integrate advanced silicon technology, cutting-edge high-dimensional statistical signal processing and high-performance cloud computing to reduce GNSS sensors' power consumption and positioning error, making centimeter-accuracy positioning services universally accessible for billions of humans and intelligent machines.

