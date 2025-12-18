Kolo AI Surpasses 10 Million Messages in First 85 Days; Launches 'Personas' to Bring Specialized AI Expertise to Modern Families

Rapid adoption signals a shift in consumer AI as Kolo captures the "modern family" market with deep engagement of 20 queries per day.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolo AI, the cross-platform AI assistant designed for seamless integration into daily life, announced today it has surpassed 10 million messages exchanged just 85 days after its public launch. To build on this momentum, the company is unveiling Kolo Personas, a suite of 20 specialized AI experts designed to deliver world-class research and advice to American families.

While much of the AI landscape remains focused on enterprise solutions or technical power users, Kolo AI has successfully pioneered a rapidly growing space for the modern consumer. The platform's success is defined by unprecedented levels of engagement, with tens of thousands of active U.S.-based users averaging approximately 20 queries per day on SMS. This is a clear demonstration of its essential role in modern family life.

"The response since our September launch has been nothing short of electric. Surpassing 10 million messages in under three months proves that families are hungry for an AI that fits their life, not the other way around," said Harry Tsao, CEO and Co-Founder of Kolo AI. "We aren't just seeing casual usage; we are seeing Kolo become the operating system for the household. From meal planning to homework help, Kolo is bringing world-class AI solutions to the kitchen table."

Introducing Kolo Personas: Expert Advice, On Demand

Building on its core "proprietary orchestrator" technology, which dynamically selects the best Large Language Model (LLM) for general queries, Kolo is today launching Personas. This new feature introduces 20 distinct, hyper-specialized AI identities that dramatically improve the quality and depth of results for specific tasks.

By activating a Persona, users shift Kolo from a general assistant into a focused subject-matter expert. Launch Personas include:

The Superparent: Expert guidance on child development, activity planning, and family logistics.

Expert guidance on child development, activity planning, and family logistics. The Celebrity Chef: Culinary creativity for meal prepping, dietary restrictions, and recipe generation.

The Travel Planner: specialized itinerary building with deep knowledge of logistics and local gems.

specialized itinerary building with deep knowledge of logistics and local gems. The Home Decor Specialist: Interior design advice, renovation planning, and spatial organization.

The Film Critic: Deep media knowledge for recommendations and analysis.

"General AI is powerful, but specialized AI is practical," added Tsao. "When you ask a 'Superparent' persona for advice, the nuance and empathy of the response are radically different from a standard model. We are giving our users a team of 20 experts in their pocket, ready to tackle specific life challenges instantly."

Momentum and Background

Kolo AI launched out of stealth on September 24, 2025, founded by a team of serial tech entrepreneurs including Harry Tsao, Tamim Mourad, Paul Willmes, and Will Werst.

The platform distinguishes itself by meeting users where they are: via SMS, a mobile app, and the web, with real-time syncing across all devices. Kolo's "zero learning curve" approach allows users to text naturally without needing to learn complex prompt engineering, making it the first truly accessible AI for the mass market.

Availability

Kolo AI is available immediately for consumer use. The new Personas feature is live today on the web.

SMS: Text (888) 766-KOLO (5656) to activate a designated Kolo line

Text (5656) to activate a designated Kolo line Web Chat: https://www.kolo.ai/chat/

Mobile App: Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play (Search: "Kolo AI")

About Kolo AI Kolo AI is the everyday AI assistant built for families. By combining a proprietary model orchestrator with a cross-platform design (SMS, App, Web), Kolo delivers personalized, high-accuracy intelligence without the friction of complex prompting. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Kolo AI is backed by a team of veteran entrepreneurs dedicated to making artificial intelligence a helpful, natural companion for daily life.

