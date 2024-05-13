KALAHEO KAUAI, Hawaii, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as "The Spirit of Aloha" and The Ultra Premium Rum of the Las Vegas Raiders, Koloa Rum Company is delighted to announce the launch of its new Rum Rusher Hawaiian Rum Cocktail in collaboration with the Las Vegas Raiders. This exciting partnership marks the continuation of a thrilling union between the two iconic brands, allowing fans to experience the fusion of Hawaii culture and Raiders spirit.

Koloa Rum Company Unveils Exclusive "Rum Rusher Cocktail" to Commemorate Partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders

Packaged in a convenient four-pack, Raider Nation can purchase the Rum Rusher at multiple liquor stores throughout Nevada and Utah. In addition, individual Rum Rusher cans will be available for purchase at the Koloa Rum Company Store in Lihue, HI.

The Rum Rusher Cocktail is a result of a dynamic ongoing partnership between Koloa Rum and world-renowned mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim. As one of the leading bar professionals and industry pioneers, Abou-Ganim's expertise has been instrumental in crafting this unique and flavorful cocktail.

Boasting 15% ALC/VOL, the Rum Rusher is a harmonious blend of Koloa White Hawaiian Rum, natural flavors such as orange, pineapple, and lime juice, as well as organic agave syrup. It will be available in sets of four 12 fl. oz. cans (355 ml).

"The Rum Rusher Cocktail is a testament to our commitment to creativity and innovation, and embodies the essence of Koloa Rum and the Raiders," said Bob Gunter, president and CEO of Koloa Rum Company.

Koloa Rum invites fans to taste the bartender version of the Rum Rusher at the Twitch Lounge and concourse bars inside Allegiant Stadium.

Koloa Rum encourages fans to drink responsibly. To find the Rum Rusher near you, visit KoloaRum.com .

See HERE for high-res image. Courtesy of Koloa Rum Company.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kauai and operates the island's first and only distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company's award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kauai White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao and Coffee rums in addition to ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, and in Western Canada, Italy, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, France, the UK, Ukraine and Japan. For more information, visit https://koloarum.com/ .

