Koloma Expands Natural Hydrogen Exploration Operations in the Philippines

Third Service Contract Awarded in Pursuit of New Secure Energy Source

for the Country

MANILA, Philippines and DENVER, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koloma, the world's leading natural hydrogen exploration company, announced today that the Government of the Philippines awarded the company exclusive rights for natural hydrogen exploration in western Zambales Province, under Service Contract 92.

Last October, Koloma received two Service Contracts for hydrogen exploration in Central Luzon, as part of the first competitive bid round for natural hydrogen exploration in the world, and has commenced exploration activities in both. Together, Koloma's three service contracts now encompass more than 1,600 square miles (4,100 square kilometers).

"We are honored to deepen our partnership with the Government of the Philippines to pursue what could be a transformative opportunity for the country, in terms of energy security and economic growth," said Pete Johnson, CEO of Koloma. "We are grateful for the government's vision and leadership in advancing natural hydrogen exploration," he added.

The Philippines sits on some of the best-documented natural hydrogen data in the world, making it one of the most promising settings for exploration. A discovery of commercial-scale natural hydrogen would give the Philippines a domestic, primary energy source and position it as a regional energy hub.

"The award of additional exploration rights to Koloma builds on the company's ongoing activities in Central Luzon and marks a significant expansion of the indigenous energy exploration program," said Philippines Secretary of Energy, Sharon S. Garin. "If discovered in commercially viable quantities, natural hydrogen could strengthen the country's energy security at no cost to taxpayers, while providing a zero-emission fuel source for our power grid, industries, and agricultural sectors. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Koloma in this effort."

Koloma is uniquely positioned to partner with the Government of the Philippines in this endeavor. The company has assembled a world-class team of geo-scientists and exploration experts, whose work is guided by cutting-edge research and the largest proprietary dataset in the industry.

In addition to the Philippines, Koloma has active exploration partnerships and activity across four continents.

About Koloma

Koloma is a data-driven natural hydrogen exploration company leveraging its cutting-edge technology, proprietary data, and deep industry expertise to identify and produce natural hydrogen in the United States and across the globe.

Koloma is actively engaged in exploration and partnerships that will play a role in global decarbonization efforts. We have the backing of leading clean energy funds and major corporations and are capitalized to swiftly scale our exploration efforts.

SOURCE Koloma