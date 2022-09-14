Koloman, a vibrant French restaurant opens in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EHV International is pleased to announce the opening of Koloman, a vibrant French restaurant in New York. The name refers to Koloman Moser, among the foremost artists of the Vienna Secession movement, and co-founder of the Wiener Werkstätte, which had a profound impact on twentieth century design and cultural life in Europe. Rishiv Khattar worked on the concept along with Chef Markus Glocker. They wanted to capture the spirit of turn of the century European cafés, which were vibrant meeting points for food, community, and ideas.

Restaurateur Rohit Khattar, Founder Chairman EHV International, says, "We are excited to announce our new venture, Koloman, where Chef Markus Glocker will blend Parisian creativity with Viennese tradition in a uniquely designed space."

Markus Glocker, Executive Chef-Partner in Flatiron Hospitality, says, "I am thrilled collaborating with Rohit Khattar and the EHV team. Together, we look forward to bringing a dazzling and elegant experience in the form of Koloman."

While the Executive Chef/ Owner at Bâtard, Glocker earned a three-star rating from The New York Times and a Michelin star. In 2015, Bâtard was awarded Best New Restaurant in America by the James Beard Foundation.

Chef Glocker's cooking embodies refined simplicity, using the finest ingredients and technique to create beautiful contemporary dishes. The restaurant's atmosphere is relaxed and friendly, a welcoming space for both everyday dining and special occasions. The design is the first New York City project by Russell Sage Studio, the prolific London- based design firm who previously worked with Rishiv Khattar when he created Comorin in India for EHV.

The restaurant will initially open for dinner only. Breakfast and lunch service will follow in mid fall.

About EHV ( www.ehvinternational.com )

Koloman is owned and operated by Flatiron Hospitality LLC, a division of EHV International, which is part of the Old World Hospitality group. Flatiron Hospitality has Markus Glocker as Executive Chef Partner. Koloman is the next chapter in EHV's continued expansion, with other restaurant concepts opening shortly in Goa and Mumbai. It is its second venture in New York, after Indian Accent. The original Indian Accent in New Delhi is ranked No. 22 on Asia's Best Restaurants list and Comorin, EHV's casual all-day restaurant with an innovative bar, made its debut at No. 69 on the list.

Koloman Restaurant

16 West 29th Street, New York, NY, 10001

212-790-8970

www.kolomanrestaurant.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE EHV International