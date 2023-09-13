Kolors Accelerates Its Digital Mass Mobility Leadership Position in Mexico with the Strategic Acquisition of SWVL's Urbvan, Allowing Kolors to Take Full Advantage of the Nearshoring Opportunity Through Its Asset-Light Model, Tech, Data, and Passenger Experience Optimization Platform

News provided by

Kolors

13 Sep, 2023, 08:47 ET

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolors, the first digital intercity mass mobility ecosystem in Mexico and the US transporting over two million passengers, today announced the acquisition of Urbvan, the Mexican tech-enabled B2B personnel transportation platform of SWVL. This strategic acquisition positions Kolors to capitalize on the high-growth Mexican nearshoring opportunity and expand into the $40B global corporate personnel transportation market, alongside the already existing $100B intercity bus market Kolors serves.

Continue Reading
Kolors Accelerates Its Digital Mass Mobility Leadership Position in Mexico with the Strategic Acquisition of SWVL’s Urbvan, Allowing Kolors to Take Full Advantage of the Nearshoring Opportunity Through Its Asset-Light Model, Tech, Data, and Passenger Experience Optimization Platform
Kolors Accelerates Its Digital Mass Mobility Leadership Position in Mexico with the Strategic Acquisition of SWVL’s Urbvan, Allowing Kolors to Take Full Advantage of the Nearshoring Opportunity Through Its Asset-Light Model, Tech, Data, and Passenger Experience Optimization Platform

Through Kolors' asset-light model, the company partners with small and medium fleet operators while utilizing airline-style tech and a data-driven approach to provide the best passenger experience in ground mass transportation. With the addition of Urbvan's profitable tech-enabled B2B personnel transportation services, Kolors will now also offer door-to-door mobility solutions for business travelers and provide personnel transportation to corporate offices, business parks, factories, and distribution centers.

The expanded ecosystem enables cross-promotion between Kolors' intercity bus network serving millions of passengers and Urbvan's corporate client base of hundreds of clients in the region including the largest e-commerce, banks, CPG, education, etc. companies. For customers, this means seamless access to complementary mobility services for all their business and personal travel needs.

Kolors estimates it will achieve over $100 million in annualized revenue within 12-18 months as a result of this synergistic acquisition.

"This acquisition turbocharges our growth and cements our leadership in next-generation ground mass mobility solutions," said Kolors co-founders Rodrigo Martinez and Anca Gardea. "We are thrilled to welcome Urbvan's customers into the Kolors family."

Kolors is backed by top mobility investors including UBER co-founder Garrett Camp, Chris Sacca, Toyota Ventures, UP.Partners, Maniv Mobility, Tuesday Capital among many other great investors. The company aims to transform ground mass mobility globally through its innovative technology platform and complementary service offerings.

About Kolors:

Kolors is the first digital mass mobility ecosystem operating in both Mexico & the US. Through its "UBER" like asset-light model, airline-style technology and data driven approach Kolors is revolutionizing ground mass mobility including the intercity bus (motorcoach) and the B2B personnel transportation industry.

For additional information please visit: www.ridekolors.com

About Urbvan:

Urbvan is a profitable tech-enabled mass transportation company using a triple-sided marketplace that connects organizations, users and third-party vehicles, mainly focused on B2B personnel transportation with hundreds of clients and millions of passengers. Urbvan raised funds from some of the largest Latin American early-stage funds, such as; Kaszek Ventures, Angel Ventures, DILA Capital, Mountain Nazca and Capria. Urbvan was co-founded by Renato Picard and Joao Matos Albino in 2016 and acquired by SWVL in 2022.

Press Contact
Gabby Champion
[email protected]
208-779-0239

SOURCE Kolors

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.