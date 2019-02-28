Kolter Homes and KLP Close on 1,422 Acres Northeast of Atlanta for New 55+ Cresswind Community and 1,300 Home Master-Planned Development

HOSCHTON, Ga., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KOLTER HOMES – a leader in developing next-generation, highly amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the Southeastern U.S. – has closed on 1,422 acres in conjunction with Kolter Land Partners. The property, bordered by the Mulberry River to the south and located along Highway 53 less than a mile from Hoschton's historic downtown, will be comprised of multiple sections including one of Kolter Homes' Cresswind 55+ communities.

Cresswind communities feature amenities and homes specifically designed for 55+ active adults.

"We are excited to bring our third Cresswind community to the Atlanta area," said Kolter Homes Senior Vice President Tony Adams. "With the experience we have gained at both Cresswind Peachtree City and Cresswind at Lake Lanier, we have a deep appreciation for what active adult homebuyers in the Atlanta market want. With this new Cresswind, we have another great opportunity to deliver it."

Plans for this new age-restricted Cresswind community include a resident-exclusive clubhouse overseen by a full-time lifestyle director with an indoor pool, demonstration kitchen, ballroom, fitness center, yoga studio, art & crafts studio, billiards and various social clubs. Planned outdoor amenities across Cresswind's 940-plus acres include a large pickleball complex, walking trails, outdoor pool, event lawn with amphitheater and tennis and bocce courts. Residents will also be able to fish the property's two lakes, and details are currently being finalized on boating usage.

The overall master-planned development, which has been named "Twin Lakes" in honor of its 11-acre and 39-acre waterways, is located approximately 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. A total of 2,600 homes are approved, with current plans calling for 1,300 single-family homes to be built in the gated Cresswind community. The property's origins date back to the 1800s and include ownership ties to well-known local philanthropist and developer Scott Hudgens who gained acclaim for developing several major Atlanta-area shopping centers, including the Mall of Georgia, as well as his extensive charity work and involvement with the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games in preparation for the 1996 games.

For more information on Cresswind communities in the Atlanta area, visit www.CresswindATL.com.

About Cresswind by Kolter Homes

Spanning four states (Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina) Kolter Homes' Cresswind portfolio currently features seven active properties – Lake Lanier, Victoria Gardens, Charleston, Charlotte, Myrtle Beach, PGA Village Verano and Peachtree City – with more in development. Cresswind communities are designed to help residents live better, longer lives based on the pillars of fitness, nutrition and relationships.

Cresswind communities feature activity-rich clubhouses with pools, walking and hiking trails, pickleball and tennis courts and numerous other resort-style amenities based on the region. The Cresswind lifestyle program and Cresswind clubhouses have garnered numerous regional and national awards. These include silver honors as the 2017 "Lifestyle Program of the Year" by the National Association of Home Builders for Cresswind at Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia, and Cresswind Peachtree City was named 2018 "Best 55+ Community in Atlanta" by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association.

Cresswind residences are highlighted by open spaces for entertaining, private owners' suites, separate wings for guests, flexible rooms for dens and offices, and inviting outdoor living areas. The concept is referred to as "Comfort Home Design," which relies on symmetry and consistency to create home environments that are balanced, comfortable and calming. Cresswind homes also offer homebuyers a wide range of personalization options, both in structure and finish.

Boomers represent more than 30 percent of the housing market with many seeking low-maintenance, single-family homes in traditional resort settings, mid-size cities and major metro areas. Cresswind is ideally positioned in these locations with product from the $200s to $600s in a variety of floorplans and finishes. www.cresswind.com

About Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. In addition to its Cresswind active adult portfolio, Kolter Homes develops and builds single-family and townhome communities in Florida and South Carolina. www.kolterhomes.com

Kolter Homes is a division of the Kolter Group, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with expected value in excess of $10 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Kolter is currently developing in over 30 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.thekoltergroup.com

