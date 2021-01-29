Kolter Homes Announces Successful VIP Sales Opening of New NatureWalk in the Watersound Origins® Community

WATERSOUND, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KOLTER HOMES - a leader in developing master-planned communities in the Southeastern U.S. - reported 55 sales generated during the VIP Preview of its latest new home community in Northwest Florida. Interested home shoppers who registered as a VIP on Kolter Homes' interest list were invited to preview NatureWalk at the Watersound Origins® community for a two-week period beginning in late December. Of those who visited, over 50 VIPs purchased a new home in this gated community prior to the official public opening scheduled for early February. The property is located within the Watersound Origins community by The St. Joe Company, directly off US Highway 98, less than two miles from the famed Scenic Highway 30A corridor between Panama City and Destin.

"Our team, the professionals at St. Joe, and everyone involved put tremendous effort into bringing NatureWalk to the Watersound Origins community," said Kolter Homes Community Director Todd Schermerhorn. "The experience Kolter has gained over the last six years in this market gives us a deep appreciation for what new home shoppers are looking for. We are excited for these founding residents to experience and enjoy all NatureWalk will offer."

St. Joe officials see the addition of NatureWalk as a valuable complement to the Watersound Origins community. "The Watersound Origins community has been a highly sought-after neighborhood for a wide variety of homebuyers," said Bridget Precise, Senior Vice President of Residential Real Estate for The St. Joe Company. "NatureWalk and the homes that are being built by Kolter Homes will provide another option for those looking to move in to a great new home and experience the lifestyle of the Watersound Origins community."

Recreation and lifestyle plans for this new community include a resident-exclusive social center with fitness center, pool, tennis, pickleball, event lawn and more. NatureWalk residents also have access to the Watersound Origins community's amenities including Origins Golf Course, Lake Powell, and fitness facilities.

A total of roughly 460 new homes are planned to be built within the gates of NatureWalk. There are fourteen fresh floorplan designs to choose from, ranging from 2- to 5-bedrooms and priced from the $400s. NatureWalk homesites offer either preserve and/or water views to maximize comfortable backyard living. All homes include Kolter-quality features and exceptional partner products with an on-site Design Gallery to select personalization and finish options.

About Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that serve both active adult and primary home buyers. Kolter Homes communities have earned numerous regional and national awards, and the Kolter Homes team has welcomed over 10,000 neighbors to their new homes. www.kolterhomes.com

Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with expected value in excess of $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, The Kolter Group LLC with its affiliated entities is currently developing in over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.thekoltergroup.com

About the Watersound Origins Community

The Watersound Origins community is located on Northwest Florida's Emerald Coast. Thoughtfully planned neighborhoods embrace the unique environmental resources of the land. The Watersound Origins community is nestled along the banks of Lake Powell, one of South Walton's rare coastal dune lakes. Homeowners have access to the Lake Powell dock which is perfect for fishing, kayaking, canoeing or just enjoying the serenity of one of nature's most biodiverse creations. With access to standout amenities, hiking trails, the Origins Golf Course, and a multitude of outdoor activities, the community presents an active, coastal lifestyle.

"St. Joe®", "JOE®", the "Taking Flight" Design®, "St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design)®, "Watersound®" and "Watersound Origins®" are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

