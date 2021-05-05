Kolter Homes Announces that PGA Village Verano is Honored as Outdoor Pickleball Facility of the Year

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA Village Verano, a resort-style, new home community, was honored by the American Sports Builders Association when the 500-member, non-profit association named the community's resident-only Pickleball Center the "2020 Outdoor Pickleball Facility of the Year." Welch Tennis Courts, Inc., the builder of the facility, entered the 27-court complex for award consideration. Kolter Homes, a leader in developing next-generation, highly amenitized, master-planned communities in the Southeastern U.S., is PGA Village Verano's developer and home builder.

Aerial photo of the 27-court, resident-only Pickleball Complex at PGA Village Verano by Kolter Homes in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

"Welch Tennis Courts, Inc. has been building tennis courts, pickleball courts, bocce, and more for over 45 years," said Wayne Marshall, Florida East Coast Sales Representative. "We appreciate the confidence Kolter Homes placed in Welch to build the outstanding Verano Pickleball Center."

A plaque presentation was recently held on the Championship Court with resident members of PGA Village Verano's Pickleball Club and Kolter Homes staff. Said Derek Fenech, Kolter Homes Vice President for the Treasure Coast, "We are grateful for the recognition, and pleased to provide our residents with award-winning amenities such as this Pickleball Complex. I also congratulate the team at Welch and all their vendor partners who delivered this exceptional facility."

PGA Village Verano's 27-court Pickleball Complex is estimated to be the largest private pickleball facility in South Florida. The complex includes a championship court, event lawn, covered social pavilion and lighted courts for nighttime play. The courts opened in November 2019, and in December of that year hosted the inaugural World Pickleball Open. This APP tour event returns to PGA Village Verano in December and is expected to attract many of the top-ranked players as the tour's final stop.

About Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that serve both active adult and primary home buyers. Kolter Homes communities have earned numerous regional and national awards, and the Kolter Homes team has welcomed over 10,000 neighbors to their new homes. www.kolterhomes.com

Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with expected value in excess of $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, The Kolter Group LLC with its affiliated entities is currently developing in over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.thekoltergroup.com

