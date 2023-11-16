Kolter Hospitality and BH Group Announce the Acquisition of Crystal Beach Suites Miami Oceanfront Hotel in Miami Beach

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolter Hospitality and BH Group announced the acquisition of the Crystal Beach Suites Miami Oceanfront Hotel located at 6985 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. The 84-room hotel was acquired by Kolter and BH Group from Crystal Beach, Inc., and Crystal Beach Development Corp.

"Our company is in a long-term growth mode, and we are constantly looking for thoughtful acquisitions to grow our portfolio," said Scott Webb, President of Kolter Hospitality. "The hotel has a dedicated team who will join our family of employees."

Crystal Beach Suites Miami Oceanfront Hotel is located on Collins Avenue, near Bal Harbor and just north of South Beach. The hotel features 84 suites that offer private bedrooms with a fully equipped kitchen, a living area with a pull-out sofa bed, and two large TVs in each room. The hotel is situated directly on the ocean and is near many of the desired shops and restaurants of Miami Beach. Additionally, the boardwalk directly behind the hotel runs along the beach and the ocean, providing miles of space for walking, jogging, rollerblading, biking, and other activities. "We are very excited to be a part of this transformative hotel project and we look forward to progressing with our esteemed partner, Kolter Hospitality," said Isaac Toledano, CEO of BH Group.

"We welcome this unique opportunity to expand our footprint into the Miami market," said Sara Martinez, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Kolter Hospitality.

Kolter Hospitality, a division of The Kolter Group, is based in Delray Beach, FL, specializes in hotel management, development, and acquisitions in the hospitality sector. Kolter Hospitality's alignment of core values and a performance-based framework has enabled the organization to realize success in management, development and franchisee/partner relations which are fueled by the continued growth of its development and acquisitions pipeline. Kolter Hospitality currently operates 15 hotels totaling over 2,300 keys in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, Estero, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg (www.kolterhospitality.com).

BH Group is a real estate private equity platform headquartered in Aventura for the past twenty years that focuses on luxury residential, land, office, and mixed-use assets in prime locations. BH Group has completed more than 1,500 luxury residential units, as well as 5,000 additional units to come, alongside market-leading real estate partnering companies.

SOURCE Kolter Hospitality