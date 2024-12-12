Kolter Hospitality Promotes John Beaton to Executive Vice President of Operations and Sara Martinez to Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolter Hospitality proudly announced the promotions of John Beaton to Executive Vice President of Operations and Sara Martinez to Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales.

Sara Martinez, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales

With nearly seven years as Senior Vice President of Operations at Kolter Hospitality, John Beaton has been instrumental in shaping the company's culture and direction. His leadership has significantly contributed to Kolter's long-term success and growth. Beaton has over 35 years of diverse hospitality management experience in the US and Canada, ranging from urban convention hotels to luxury resorts for both independent and branded hotels including Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott.

Since joining in 2023 as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sara Martinez has elevated Kolter's top line revenue efforts. Her promotion to Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales reflects her unwavering commitment to the company's growth strategy. Martinez has over 20 years of industry experience in operations and sales leadership with managed, owner-operator and 3rd party management companies across the Midwest, Northeast, and Mid- Atlantic regions.

"We are proud to recognize their individual accomplishments and promote both John and Sara," said Scott Webb, President of Kolter Hospitality. "Their strategic vision and leadership are crucial to our continued success, and we are confident they will excel in their new roles. As the company continues to expand, John and Sara's leadership will be pivotal in driving future growth."

Kolter Hospitality, a division of The Kolter Group, is based in Delray Beach, FL, specializes in hotel management, development, and acquisitions in the hospitality sector. Kolter Hospitality's alignment of core values and a performance-based framework has enabled the organization to realize success in management, development and franchisee/partner relations which are fueled by the continued growth of its development and acquisitions pipeline. Kolter Hospitality currently operates 15 hotels totaling over 2,300 keys in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, Estero, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg. https://www.kolterhospitality.com/

SOURCE Kolter Hospitality