Koltin, Mexican Senior Healthcare and Insurance Startup, Raises $7 Million Led By Left Lane Capital

The Startup Partnered With The New York-Based Growth Equity Firm To Accelerate Growth And Strengthen Their Proactive Approach To Health Insurance.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koltin, the first company in Mexico to offer private health insurance coverage to seniors, announced today the closing of a $7.3M Series A funding round led by Left Lane Capital. This latest round, which includes participation from previous investors, will fuel Koltin's mission to improve the health and financial resilience of aging Mexicans and their families.

Co-founders Eduardo Ortiz and Carmen Rosillo started the company after their grandparents were denied private health insurance due to their age. By bundling traditional insurance coverage and personalized, proactive care, Koltin is able to grant access to health insurance to this overlooked segment of the population for the first time.

Koltin has quickly established itself as the best - and at times only - alternative for older Mexicans looking for world-class care. After partnering with one of the largest insurance carriers in the country, members of Koltin have access to major medical health insurance coverage, dedicated team-based care, and tech-enabled personalized health aging plans. The company's unique approach allows patients to interact with care teams virtually and via WhatsApp, with in-person support during annual check-ups and emergency hospitalizations.

"Koltin members are already experiencing better health outcomes. In fact, 3 in 5 customers say that their quality of life has improved thanks to Koltin and over 75% would feel 'very disappointed' if they couldn't have access to Koltin anymore," said Eduardo Ortiz, Founder and CEO of Koltin. "Partnering with Left Lane Capital is an incredible opportunity for us to reach more and more families in Mexico, while continuing to innovate on our technology-driven care model".

The Series A raise follows a year of rapid growth for Koltin, which underscores the strong demand for its services. Since their launch in 2022, the company has thousands of happy customers.

Rachel Schow, Vice President at Left Lane Capital, led the deal and will join Koltin's board. "Eduardo and the Koltin team are the first to offer a comprehensive solution for seniors in Mexico, combining tailored care plans from a dedicated clinical team with personalized insurance coverage. Their proactive approach is not only addressing the needs of an underserved population, but also unlocking a significant opportunity to improve health outcomes and transform how seniors afford their care. We're excited to support them as they lead this important shift."

About Koltin

Koltin is the only company in Mexico dedicated to advancing the health of older adults and the financial resilience of their families. For the first time, people over 50 - the fastest growing age segment in the country - have access to private health insurance and proactive, personalized, and tech-enabled healthy aging support. For more information, please visit www.koltin.mx.

About Left Lane Capital

Left Lane Capital is a New York-based global venture capital and growth equity firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology companies. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs creating category-defining businesses fundamental to the human condition and spirit. Previous investments include Pets Table, GoStudent, Masterworks, M1 Finance, Talkiatry, Bilt, Wayflyer, Blank Street, and more. For more information, please visit www.leftlane.com.

SOURCE Koltin