Komainu Appoints Suzanne Hubble as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

ST. HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komainu ("the Company"), a regulated digital asset custody services provider built by institutions for institutions, today announced it has appointed Suzanne Hubble as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this year, Komainu completed a $25M Series A funding round and this appointment is the latest move by Komainu as it continues to scale and add additional capabilities in a timely, secure and regulatory compliant manner.

Ms. Hubble brings over 20 years of industry experience to this role, with specific focus on ecommerce and clearing. Ms. Hubble joins Komainu from HSBC where she was instrumental in the delivery of their Bounce Back Loan platform. Ms. Hubble's extensive experience in post trade includes a tenure as Citi Bank's European Head of OTC Client Clearing and the design and delivery of ICE Clear Europe's CDS clearing house.

Henson Orser, President and Acting CEO of Komainu, commented on the news, "Suzanne is a widely respected, seasoned business strategist, and her unique and extensive experience in the institutional banking landscape is why she has been selected to further advance the business. Suzanne will play a pivotal role in expanding Komainu's reach in the industry, and I look forward to collaborating with her directly to drive our ambitious growth plans. Our focus is to continue to innovate and expand upon our current services and her expertise will be key to this process."

Ms. Hubble brings with her extensive experience in the banking and financial services sector that will enable the firm to better tailor its products to institutions in search of unrivaled digital asset custody services. Komainu has seen its Assets Under Custody (AUC) more than double since the end of 2020 and Ms. Hubble's main role will be to further develop and execute on the Company's growth strategy.

"Since its launch in 2020, Komainu has established a great business model and talented team that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the evolving financial ecosystem as institutions move closer to fully adopting digital assets," added Ms. Hubble. "I look forward to advancing our operational excellence and further establishing our presence in the space as the best-in-class provider of custody services for institutions."

Ms. Hubble will be located out of the recently opened London office. As Komainu continues to grow its UK presence, it will look to fill roles within finance, risk, technology, human resources, sales, business development, legal and compliance.

About Komainu

Komainu is the first hybrid custodian for institutional digital asset investors created by the Japanese investment bank, Nomura, digital asset manager, CoinShares and digital asset security company, Ledger. Komainu is solving the problem of decentralized and secure digital asset custody by providing a single application-based solution to institutions allowing multi-asset support benefits, regulatory compliance and insurance. Headquartered in Jersey, Komainu merges best in class financial services with the highest security standards for the next generation of institutional custody.

