Komax Brings Advances in Desuperheater Technology to the Food & Beverage Industry

Superheated Steam in Food Processing

The food and beverage industry experience reliability issues caused by steam-conditioning challenges. Desuperheated steam is more efficient in the transfer of thermal energy. In process industries, desuperheaters are commonly used as part of a system for reducing the temperature and pressure of steam from boilers to economical levels of operation. Desuperheaters also allow the use of thinner pipes, lighter flanges, and less expensive materials.

Superheated steam has emerged in recent years as a viable technology for food processing. Superheated steam can quickly transfer heat to the substance being processed, resulting in its rapid heating.

Reasons to use superheated steam for food processing are better product quality, reduced oxidation losses, and higher energy efficiency.

Superheated steam solves problems that are caused by hot water or saturated steam heating. The most common problems are water absorption and the dissolution of solid content from foods. However, when the superheated temperature exceeds the saturated temperature the superheat needs to be brought closer to that of saturation.

Desuperheaters Function in the Production

Komax Desuperheaters are Unlike Traditional Models

The Komax Desuperheater operates with a distinctive approach to desuperheating when compared to conventional desuperheaters. They patented the Equalizer Mixing Module that can shear water or fluid droplets into very fine sizes, so it is more effectively absorbed into the steam line. This feature is built into every desuperheater design.

The module makes for quick and efficient absorption of water into the superheated steam line. Resulting in the desired outcome in a more efficient way than any other in the industry.

Developing Improved Solutions

Komax pursues technological excellence while continuously innovating and developing alternative solutions for many industries and applications.

Komax excels in creating cutting-edge technology by producing a range of solutions in their Desuperheaters, Static Mixers, Direct Injection Steam Heaters, and Heat Exchangers that are resilient energy-saving, and capable of solving the most complex mixing and heat transfer challenges.

The Komax Desuperheater will exceed your expectations by advancing the way for the food and beverage industry.

