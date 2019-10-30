KOMAX Creates a Major Breakthrough in Sanitary Steam Heater Performance in Starch Cooking

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc., a leader in advanced sanitary steam heaters, created a world-class turnkey solution for a variety of industries.

Komax Sanitary Steam Heater

Komax is known for being a prominent leader in static mixing technology. Their direct steam heater technology, which came from their static mixer expertise, has completely changed how viscous slurries are heated. In some industries these advanced steam heaters are still referred to by a legacy term… starch cooker.

The sanitary steam heater is available in a range of sizes. These include small, 4-inch steam heaters and starch cookers for the food and beverage industry. It also includes larger sizes. These include steam heaters for Petrochemical Distillation as well as starch cookers for both Pulp and Paper and Wastewater Management.

The static mixing chamber of the Komax Direct Steam Heater produces complete and uniform heating of the process flow. With six in-line mixing chambers and no moving parts, it works efficiently on low 25psi to 50psi steam.

The Breakthrough Invention in Direct Steam Cooking

The Komax sanitary steam heater is a 4-inch diameter Komax Steam Heater constructed of 316 stainless steel with clamp-style ferule end connections. The 316 stainless steel construction assures years of dependable usage.

The Komax technology demonstrates superior performance over other manufacturers of direct steam heaters. Komax has eliminated noise and vibration, common in earlier direct steam heaters designed for slurry heating and starch cooking.

This invention is a major breakthrough in how liquid, slurry or starch is heated during any manufacturing process. The flow-through design provides for clean in place (CIP) or rapid disassembly for cleaning. It has been awarded certification by the 3-A Standards Administration Council.

Industry Wide Applications with Sanitary Steam Heater

The Komax Sanitary Steam Heater can be used for heating, cooking, sterilization and pasteurization. It is utilized in food and beverage processing, pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing, petrochemical distillation, pulp and paper manufacturing, and wastewater management.

