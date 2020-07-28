KOMAX Desuperheaters - More Controlled Heat Transfer in Steam Applications

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc., the leader in advanced desuperheater technology, understands the need for improving the process of heat transfer in steam applications.

Superheat and Desuperheaters

Superheat is an aspect of steam generation. Without it, steam will cool and condense before it reached the point of use. Superheating prevents that process. As a result, temperature must be removed in a controlled manner for a variety of uses.

The primary function of a desuperheater is to lower the temperature of superheated steam or other vapors. This temperature reduction is accomplished as a result of the process vapor being brought into direct contact with another liquid, such as water.

Power Generation Applications

Desuperheaters play a vital role in power generation where superheated steam is often used as an energy source. They are commonly used in power plants to reduce the pressure and condition the temperature of superheated steam that is acting as the mechanical power for steam turbines.

Innovating with a Unique Approach

The Komax Desuperheater utilizes a unique approach to desuperheating compared to traditional desuperheaters, using both a low pressure spray nozzle directed upstream of the steam flow and a patented Equalizer Mixing Module that they incorporate into all of their desuperheater designs. This mixing module is specifically designed for gas/liquid mixing and can shear the droplets to very fine sizes. This makes for quick and efficient absorption of water into the superheated steam line. This result is the desired outcomes in a more efficient way than any other in the industry.

Cutting-Edge Technology

The Komax Desuperheater is ideal for power plants, LNG plants, and controlling the temperature of superheated steam and other gases. Komax technology has over 100,000 installations throughout the world, including their range of Steam Desuperheaters. The Komax Desuperheater will exceed your expectations by increasing efficiency and effectiveness.

