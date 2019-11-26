KOMAX Desuperheaters Help to Reduce Superheat with Advanced Technology

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc., the leader in advanced desuperheater technology, has created a world-class solution that will advance applications.

Superheat and Desuperheaters

The Komax Desuperheater mixer makes use of more advanced technology than conventional desuperheaters. Komax's proprietary Equalizertm Mixing Module provides more control and more efficiency than anything else on the market.

Superheated Steam is an aspect of steam generation. Without it, steam will cool and condense before it reaches the point of use. Superheating prevents that process. As a result, temperature must be removed in a controlled manner for a variety of uses.

The primary function of a desuperheater is to lower the temperature of superheated steam or other vapors. This temperature reduction is accomplished as a result of the process vapor being brought into direct contact with another liquid, such as water.

Power Generation

Desuperheaters play a vital role in power generation where superheated steam is often used as an energy source. They are commonly used to reduce and condition the temperature of superheated steam in power plants, as the mechanical power for steam turbines.

Applications of a Desuperheater

Applications of a desuperheater include injecting a liquid into a superheated gas stream and are manufactured from materials to match the application. The Desuperheaters are specifically designed for steam lines where significant superheat within the steam line requires a reduction in steam to be taken down to saturation. Steam desuperheaters are used through out power generation, pulp and paper processing, chemical industries, oil sands, mineral mining, plastics and food and beverage industries.

Gas or Steam desuperheaters are a must in an LNG plant setting, and for a number of plants, the Komax brand is the only place to turn.

A Technological Innovation

Komax Desuperheater is available in a variety of steels, alloys and exotic materials: Stainless Steel desuperheater, carbon steel desuperheater, Chromalloy desuperheater, SA335 P11 Desuperheater, A335 P22 316 Desuperheater.

The Komax Desuperheater is ideal for power plants, LNG plants, and controlling the temperature of superheated steam and other gases. Komax technology has over 100,000 installations throughout the world, including their range of Steam Desuperheaters. The Komax Desuperheater will exceed your expectations by increasing efficiency and effectiveness.

