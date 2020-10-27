Komax Improves Consistency for Food & Beverage Industry with Direct Injection Steam Heater

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc. a leader in advanced steam injection technology has created a world-class, turnkey solution that can further improve the food industry process.

The food & beverage industry has a list of requirements that must be met when it comes to processes. Not only do they need efficiency, consistent productivity, and cost-effective solutions, they need the ability to clean in place (CIP), and sanitary features.

Direct Injection Steam Heaters are the most efficient solution for effective and uniform heating of liquids and slurries. It is a direct heating method that has many benefits over indirect options.

The Technology of Direct Injection Steam Heaters

Steam injection instantly transfers 100% of the heat from the steam to the product, while allowing precise control over steam flow and mixing turbulence.

Within the food & beverage industry, there is a desire to switch from batch to continuous processing. Continuous processing keeps production going without interruptions and improves quality and consistency.

The three principal functions it utilizes are:

It breaks the stream into smaller streams.

The piston closes during shutdown to prevent a sudden steam collapse within the tube.

Responding to changes in steam demand, the piston modulates to maintain a steady differential between the water pressure and steam.

Komax's Sanitary Steam Heater Stands Apart From the Rest

All Komax solutions for the food/beverage industry achieve superior performance and deliver highly predictable results.

The Komax inline sanitary steam heaters is a sanitary version of the inline direct injection steam heater. This innovation for the food and beverage industry has improved the process of cooking and heating heavy viscous liquids.

At the core of the sanitary steam heaters, the static mixing module, six radially chambered static mixing elements produce and mix very fine steam bubbles into the stream to produce complete and uniform heating throughout the process flow. The sanitary steam heater operates on low steam levels, contains no moving parts, and provides for CIP (clean in place) application.

This cutting-edge innovation from Komax is a breakthrough indirect steam cooking for food and beverage companies. The steam heaters are the shift in technology that is improving the industry.

