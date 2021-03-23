KOMAX Kynar Lined Static Mixers Stand Up to Aggressive Chemicals in Multiple Industry Applications

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc., has created a solution to ensure that working with corrosive chemicals and additives efficiently and safely is possible in any industry for all applications.

The Kynar Lined Static Mixer's design improves production, ensures maximum safety, and is energy efficient while still providing exceptional mixing. Due to its enhanced chemical resistance and high-temperature capacity, the Kynar Lined Static Mixer is a compelling choice for challenging chemical applications no matter the industry.

Oil refineries, gas plants, wastewater, chemical/petrochemical have widely recognized corrosion problems because of the chemicals and additives that are needs within the mixing process. Aggressive chemicals cause multiple problems for plants as they face equipment deterioration, forcing early repair or expensive replacement. Preventive maintenance or long-term solutions are needed to keep plant assets continuing to work and keep within budget.

Komax's Solution for Chemical Applications

Komax has pioneered static mixing to enable homogenization and dispersion of liquids and gases without resorting to moving parts. This innovation has brought being a leader in technology to provide serving industries with a wide range of products to meet their specific needs.

The 40 carbon steel, 316 stainless steel, PVC, and fiberglass static mixers can be lined with Kynar or Teflon to stand up to the corrosive effects of aggressive chemicals. The Teflon mixing elements are 25% glass filled for additional strength and extended life-span.

The Kynar lined static mixer is available in a standard configuration or can be customized to fit your plant's needs.

Taking the Static Mixer to the Next Level

The Komax Triple Action Static Mixer delivers the highest level of mixing of any static mixer on the market. The mixer has a three-step design procedure has a distinctive style of mixing with two-by-two division, cross current mixing, counter-rotating vortices, and back mixing. This design produces highly efficient mixing in a short lay length with low-pressure losses allowing plants to maximize productivity and decrease inactivity.

Komax will continue to create world-class solutions for a variety of industries with their range of static mixers, desuperheater, direct injection steam heaters, and heat exchangers.

For more information regarding products or services, contact Komax Systems, Inc.

