Komax Offers Top-Notch Solutions for the Water Industry

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Using cutting-edge technology, Komax Systems, Inc. has become an industry leader offering world-class solutions to the water industry that include inline static mixer, wafer mixer, hi-pass static mixer, sludge heat exchangers, and channel mixers.

For over 50 years Komax Systems, Inc. provides leading-edge product designs for the water industry, and this is possible because the design, engineering, and research teams at Komax are constantly pushing the limits to create newer and better static mixing products.

Komax designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of inline static mixers in an array of materials of construction from PVC, FRP, Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Teflon-Kynar and many exotic and special alloy.

When traditional inline static mixers cannot be installed because of a lack of space, the wafer mixer design can be fit between existing pipe flanges of any specification. Komax Wafer Static Mixer offers advantages over traditional static mixers by allowing up to three injection ports and utilizing patented vortex generating element technology with clog-resistant counter-flow injection.

Dealing with sludge can be challenging often times given the possibility of clogging. Komax Hi-Pass static mixer is designed to effectively mix polymer solution into sludge flows prior to dewatering process with a very low pressure drop while ensuring no clogging and no fouling and offering polymer savings in excess of 25%.

Also, apart from requiring proper anti-clogging treatment, municipal sludge offers the potential of producing biogas and Class A biosolids. Yet, this production requires aerobic or anaerobic digestion from the mixture of municipal sludge with Fats, oils, and grease, often referred to as FOG, and manure.

For the digestion process, the mixture must be heated in an efficient and effective way. This can be achieved with Komax sludge heat exchanger, also known as the Klean-Wall Heat Exchanger to refer to the patented non-clogging mixing elements know as Hi-Pass mixing elements that keep the walls of the heat exchanger clear from buildup, scaling or plugging at all times.

Finally, water treatment plants are usually created with a capacity that covers the requirement of an industry or a community. However, both industries and communities are not static entities, they tend to grow progressively. So, water treatment plants need to expand to cover the new capacity needs. When the time comes, plants need solutions that can make such expansion feasible.

While traditional mechanical mixers can do the job of dispersing the chemicals into the water stream, solutions like this can make an expansion very expensive. Moreover, some mixing designs can create high head loss, and many cannot be adapted to custom configurations.

