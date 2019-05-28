Komax Provides World-Leading Technologies For Steam Heater, Steam Desuperheater, and Steam Sparger

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems has introduced cutting-edge steam heating, desuperheating, and sparging solutions for applications across a spectrum of industries.

Komax offers a diverse and advanced range of inline static Steam Heaters, Steam Desuperheaters and Steam Spargers for industrial clients worldwide. What all these technologies have in common is the innovative equalizer mixing module.

Steam Heater (Direct Injection Steam Heater)

Komax Steam Heater comes with superior heating efficiency and involves no moving parts. The key highlights of this equipment include:

Nearly 100% efficiency

Up to 25% more efficient than a heat exchanger

Minimal noise

Highly reduced water hammer

Minimal vibration

Minimal scaling

Highly cost-competitive

Komax Direct Injector Steam Heater is a breakthrough in heating and mixing technology. Industrial clients struggling with a mixing problem can quickly find the best possible solution with assistance from Komax application engineers.

Unlike old designs, Komax direct injection steam heaters do not have any moving parts. The unique internal Equalizer™ Mixing Module will instantly mix steam and cold water, while six radially chambered static mixing elements will mix and produce fine steam bubbles into the water stream.

With a single modulating steam control valve, the steam heater provides better than a 10:1 turn down capability.

Steam Desuperheater

The Komax Steam Desuperheater makes use of an advanced technology compared to the conventional desuperheaters.

The company's unique Equalizer™ Mixing Module makes use of a low-pressure water injection spray nozzle that is directed upstream, leading to an effective combination of steam and water that reduces the superheat to the precise value needed for the mixture.

Compared to other models available in the marketplace, the Komax Steam Desuperheater is more advanced and effective because of its six fixed mixing elements in the Equalizer™ Mixing Module. Multiple impingement mixing zones are developed at the exit, culminating the three-stage contacting process.

Steam Sparger (Scepter Tank Heater)

Komax Steam Sparger is a versatile series of steam heaters designed directly injecting steam into tanks for heating water compatible products in a soundless, vibration-free, and completely efficient manner.

The tank heater additionally develops a robust stirring action to ensure that any particulate matter remains in suspension.

The stirring action also enables the production of uniform temperature to ensure thermostatic control in the tank. Built with Type 316 stainless steel, the standard Steam Sparger (Scepter Tank Heater) is available in 1-inch through 10-inch pipe sizes. It can be mounted in a tank from below, above, or side.

Delivering Innovation for Over 40 Years

Komax has been delivering high quality steam heater, steam desuperheater, and steam sparger solutions for more than four decades. The company's focus on innovation in product design has enabled it to lead advancements in static mixing and heating industry from the front.

For more information regarding products or services, contact Komax Systems, Inc.

