Komax Stainless Steel Static Mixers - Solutions for Continuous Process Applications

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc., is leading the way in static mixer technology, by solving obstacles in the continuous process applications for all industries

Static Mixers Role

By using the Komax Stainless Steel Static Mixer it allows chemicals to be dosed effectively and efficiently thereby reducing the need to compensate for poor mixing by overdosing chemicals and therefore minimizing the quantities of chemicals needed.

A static mixer is a device for the continuous mixing of liquid material, with a series of fixed elements rather than moving components. The mixer provides an energy-efficient solution to mixing fluids that produce a homogenous output.

Inline static mixers do not have motors or moving parts, which reduces maintenance issues and offers effortless installation. Another advantage that static mixers have over traditional mixers is that they create predictable blending and uniform temperatures.

In the chemical and biological processes, the mixing of gases and liquids is a vital step. Static mixers are key as they can handle high-intensity mixing of treatment chemicals with a brief contact time.

The Needs of the Process Industries

Process industries need to increase efficiency both economically and environmentally. The industries are looking for equipment that has the technology to offer cost-savings and energy savings. Inadequate mixing not only means that there will be lower yields for industries but that opportunity in the commercialization of products decreases.

Stainless Steel Static Mixers are the best choice when it comes to corrosion resistance properties and can withstand the harshest process environments.

The Komax Stainless Steel Static Mixer

Komax improved upon the traditional static mixer not only by offering metal alloy and stainless steel options but also by improving upon efficiency. The triple-action mixing elements provide the highest level of mixing compared to any other static mixer on the market. The three-step design mixes by two-by-two-division, cross current, and counter-rotating vortices, and back mixing.

The Komax technology has been installed in over 100,000 installations worldwide and is continuing to improve process applications.

