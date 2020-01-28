Komax Systems Announces Its Trade Show Calendar For 2020

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc. has announced its 2020 trade show calendar where their engineers will be exhibiting and presenting. Komax is an industry leader in cutting edge advanced inline static mixing and direct injection steam heating technologies. They create world class solutions for clients across a spectrum of industries.

Paperweek Canada; Montréal QB, Canada

Reps Chemaction will be exhibiting at Booth #10 at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal QB Canada, February 3-6th.

Biomass; Nashville, TN

Sameer of Komax Systems will be exhibiting at Booth #304 and presenting the sludge heat exchanger at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center, February 3-5th. Be part of the only conference that brings together all players in the biomass industry for solutions and inspiration.

Papercon 2020; Atlanta, GA

Sameer of Komax Systems will be exhibiting at Booth #906, April 26-29th.

IFAT; Munich, Germany

Sameer of Komax Systems will be exhibiting at the WEF Pavilion at the World's Leading Trade Fair for Water, Sewage, Waste and Raw Materials Management May 4-8th.

ISHM; Oklahoma City, OK

Alphonse of Komax Systems will be exhibiting the industry leader in crude oil measurement, custody transfer static mixer, at the Cox Convention Center, May 12-14th The longest running and most comprehensive oil and natural gas measurement school in the world.

International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW); Minneapolis, MN

Alphonse of Komax Systems will be exhibiting at Booth #633 at Minneapolis Convention Center June 15-17th.

ACE20; Orlando, FL

Sameer of Komax Systems will be exhibiting at Booth #2407 at the Orange County Convention Center June 14-17th. Visitors can learn about the most innovative products in inline static mixing for the water and wastewater industry.

WEFTEC; New Orleans, LA

Sameer of Komax Systems will be exhibiting at Booth #5321 at New Orleans Morial Convention Center, October 3-7th.

PowerGen; Orlando, FL

Nolan of Komax Systems will have an exhibit at Booth #1551 at the Orange County Convention Center, December 8-10th. Visitors can learn how the Komax steam desuperheater is a pivotal part of power generation.

