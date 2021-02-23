Komax's Sanitary Static Mixer Is the Ideal Solution for the Food & Beverage Industry

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc., has created the ideal mixing solution technology to help the Food & Beverage Industry meet its hygiene standards while producing efficient and consistent products.

Challenges in the Food & Beverage Industry

The food and beverage industry has a list of requirements that need to be met throughout the plant's process. With the production line, plants need to be efficient, produce consistently, remain cost effective, and meet sanitary regulations. Conventional mixers do not provide uniformly blended output, that is when Komax realized they could create a solution that would help the industry.

Creating Solutions One Step at a Time

Komax created an inline motionless sanitary static mixer that can meet expectations and provide real results. They first started with creating the Komax Triple Action Static mixer that can blend any liquids together seamlessly. The design is a three-part procedure that involves mixing through two-by-two division, cross current mixing, counter-rotating vortices and back mixing. The Triple Action Static Mixer solves the productivity, uniformity, and efficiency problems.

In order to meet hygiene and clean in place (CIP) obligations, Komax designed the Sanitary Static Mixer. The sanitary static mixer is made of electropolished stainless steel that is one unit. The mixer comes with sanitary tri-clover end fittings with removable elements, making it easy to clean so there is little production downtime.

The elements of the static mixer are designed to work with solid materials like pastes, viscous liquids like syrups, and light fluids like sodas. It is well-capable of producing blends in contrasting densities like slurries, pastes, and pulps.

Komax Will Continue to Create Solutions

Komax will continue to find solutions to help improve plants' applications so that not only will a plant improve its efficiency, but the entire industry can prosper. Their products range from static mixers, heat exchangers, direct injection steam heaters, steam spargers, and desuperheaters. With over 100,00 installations world-wide Komax has a proven track record in creating technology that advances production.

