Komba Launches to Transform Jiu-Jitsu with Cutting-Edge Technology, Transparent Ranking, and an Immersive Experience

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fitness industry is shifting towards "experiential fitness," where interactive, community-focused, and goal-driven experiences elevate training to new heights. Today, Komba launches to bring this trend to the martial arts world, setting a new standard in Jiu-Jitsu training. Komba redefines the way practitioners train, compete, and progress through a fusion of elite coaching, technology, daily competitive open mats, and a transparent, performance-driven ranking system for belt promotions.

Komba stands out as the first Jiu-Jitsu gym to integrate an ELO-based ranking system, traditionally used in competitive sports, directly into martial arts. This system provides members with clear, measurable progress, promoting belt advancements based on performance and attendance rather than subjective evaluations. Komba's custom app further enhances the training experience by offering seamless booking, progress tracking, match video footage, and leaderboards with cash prizes, giving members an immersive, experiential and data-driven approach to Jiu-Jitsu.

"We wanted to address the common frustrations in Jiu-Jitsu training: subjective belt promotions, poor facilities and the lack of consistent competitive training," said Edward Petrossov, Co-Founder and CEO of Komba. "Komba combines the best of Jiu-Jitsu tradition with technology, transparency, a state-of-the-art facility, and a competitive edge, creating a space where members can reach their full potential."

At Komba, members can choose between two memberships: Open Mat Access, which is completely free and offers weekly open mat sessions for supplemental training, and All Access, which provides unlimited classes, daily open mats, leaderboard prizes, access to Komba's Skill Labs, and full gym access, including sauna and cold plunge recovery facilities. The gym's app allows users to see open mat match outcomes with video footage, track ELO gains, and engage with a community leaderboard that rewards top performers with cash prizes and recognition.

Early supporters are treated to an exclusive two-week free trial of the All Access membership, giving them a firsthand look at Komba's premium offerings and elite coaching.

About Komba

Founded by brothers Edward and Sergey Petrossov, Komba is a forward-thinking Jiu-Jitsu gym at the forefront of experiential fitness. Komba combines the best of martial arts tradition with cutting-edge technology, transparency, and elite coaching to deliver a high-impact, community-driven fitness experience. Members enjoy flexible membership options, access to state-of-the-art facilities, and a commitment to personalized progress, making Komba the new standard for Jiu-Jitsu training. Join Komba to experience the future of martial arts through a fully immersive and engaging fitness journey.

