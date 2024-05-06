Kombucha Market, 34% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kombucha market size is estimated to grow by USD 46.93 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20.9% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market - Download a FREE Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kombucha Market 2023-2027

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Historic Data for 2017 - 2021 Segments Covered Type (Organic and Non-organic) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) Key Companies Covered Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha, GTs Living Foods, Health Ade LLC, Holy Kombucha Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, K95 Foods Pvt Ltd., Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda LLC, Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd., NessAlla Kombucha, PepsiCo Inc., Rauch Fruchtsafte GmbH and Co OG, Remedy Drinks Pty Ltd, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Slades Beverages, SOMA Kombucha, Suja Life LLC, The Coca Cola Co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 34%. to the growth of the global market. The Kombucha Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. In the global market, North America is expected to contribute 34% to growth. This region sees rising popularity of products, aided by Brewers International, an American trade association for tea brewers.

These products are gaining traction due to availability in various retail locations such as convenience stores, grocery stores, and health food stores across the US and Canada , encouraging both planned and impulse purchases. Health-ade is a prominent player in this market. With more consumers seeking functional foods and beverages, demand for these products is set to increase during the forecast period.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries - Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Organic

1.2 Non-organic Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The organic segment is poised to lead the growth trajectory, having already dominated with a value of USD 9.89 billion in 2017. Nowadays, informed consumers prioritize organic products due to increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic alternatives on health and the environment. Organic items are perceived as safer and healthier options.

Because they're free from artificial fertilizers and pesticides, organic products are often considered superior for gut health. Most products meeting USDA standards carry organic labeling, reinforcing consumer confidence. This trend reflects a shift towards more sustainable and health-conscious consumption patterns, driving demand for organic offerings across various industries.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Research Analysis

The Kombucha market is buzzing with activity, focusing on health and wellness. Functional beverages, including natural and organic products, are driving global expansion. Accessibility and mainstream appeal are key, alongside wellness and lifestyle branding. DIY kombucha culture thrives, emphasizing local and artisanal products. Packaging evolution, from glass bottles to aluminum cans, caters to diverse palates.

Cookware and cookbooks encourage homemade kombucha, while ready-to-drink beverages offer convenience. Celebrity endorsements boost the craft beverage movement, amplifying health influencers' impact. Product innovation delivers authentic flavors and nutritional benefits in powder form through spray-drying.

Fermentation, involving bacteria, yeast, and sugar, yields SCOBY, rich in lactic acid bacteria and probiotics for digestion, blood pressure management, and heart health. Immunity benefits and fresh flavors like hibiscus lime and lavender enhance consumer interest, with regulatory organizations ensuring quality standards.

Market Overview

Kombucha market thrives on fermented probiotic beverages made from black or green tea. Rich in gut-friendly flora, it offers numerous health advantages. With fresh flavors like blueberry and guava, kombucha appeals to health-conscious consumers seeking natural ingredients. Its popularity stems from its probiotic properties, promoting digestive health.

The market sees a rising demand for kombucha tea due to its refreshing taste and health benefits. Consumers are drawn to its natural fermentation process, resulting in a flavorful drink that supports gut health. With an array of flavors and ingredients, kombucha stands out in the probiotic drink sector, catering to those seeking a tasty and beneficial beverage option.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio