Kombucha Market Size to Grow by USD 3.56 Billion | 33% of the market growth will originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Kombucha Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Drink Artisan Ltd., GTs Living Foods, Health Ade LLC, Holy Kombucha Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda LLC, Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd., NessAlla Kombucha, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Remedy Drinks, Revive Drinks, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Suja Life LLC, The coca cola co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

are among some of the major market participants. Companies are launching innovative products to ensure their market positions are retained. The company offers kombucha that is organic and available in different flavors such as just peachy, flower power, earl grey and ginger lemon.

Get Report Sample and know more about product offerings as well as strategic initiatives

Kombucha Market Revenue-generating Segments

Distribution Channel

Offline: The offline disitribution channel segment held the largest kombucha market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance during the forecast period.The convenient location of these stores, close to residential neighborhoods, has been the main reason for their success.

The offline disitribution channel segment held the largest kombucha market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance during the forecast period.The convenient location of these stores, close to residential neighborhoods, has been the main reason for their success.

Online

Type

Organic: The organic type segment is expected to dominate the kombucha market share throughout the forecast period. More brands are expected to come up with organic-labeled kombucha owing to its growing popularity among consumers. With increasing awareness of the negative impacts of synthetic products on health and the environment, most informed consumers have now started looking for organic products, in turn, encouraging brands to offer organic products.

The organic type segment is expected to dominate the kombucha market share throughout the forecast period. More brands are expected to come up with organic-labeled kombucha owing to its growing popularity among consumers. With increasing awareness of the negative impacts of synthetic products on health and the environment, most informed consumers have now started looking for organic products, in turn, encouraging brands to offer organic products.

Non Organic

Geography

North America: 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for kombucha in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions. The growing preference for functional beverages among consumers will facilitate the kombucha market growth in North America over the forecast period.

33% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for kombucha in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions. The growing preference for functional beverages among consumers will facilitate the kombucha market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Download Sample Report Copy and Retrieve Insight-based analysis for each contributing segment

Kombucha Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio categorizes the global kombucha market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the kombucha market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The kombucha market report covers the following areas:

Kombucha Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist kombucha market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the kombucha market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kombucha market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kombucha market, vendors

Related Reports:

Functional Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sports and Energy Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Kombucha Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.36% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Drink Artisan Ltd., GTs Living Foods, Health Ade LLC, Holy Kombucha Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda LLC, Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd., NessAlla Kombucha, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Remedy Drinks, Revive Drinks, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Suja Life LLC, The coca cola co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Non organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Non organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Non organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Non organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Non organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Brew Dr. Kombucha

Exhibit 103: Brew Dr. Kombucha - Overview



Exhibit 104: Brew Dr. Kombucha - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Brew Dr. Kombucha - Key offerings

11.4 GTs Living Foods

Exhibit 106: GTs Living Foods - Overview



Exhibit 107: GTs Living Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: GTs Living Foods - Key offerings

11.5 Health Ade LLC

Exhibit 109: Health Ade LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: Health Ade LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Health Ade LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Humm Kombucha LLC

Exhibit 112: Humm Kombucha LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Humm Kombucha LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Humm Kombucha LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Kosmic Kombucha

Exhibit 115: Kosmic Kombucha - Overview



Exhibit 116: Kosmic Kombucha - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Kosmic Kombucha - Key offerings

11.8 LIVE Soda LLC

Exhibit 118: LIVE Soda LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: LIVE Soda LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: LIVE Soda LLC - Key offerings

11.9 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 121: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

Exhibit 126: Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha - Overview



Exhibit 127: Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha - Key offerings

11.11 Suja Life LLC

Exhibit 129: Suja Life LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Suja Life LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Suja Life LLC - Key offerings

11.12 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 132: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio