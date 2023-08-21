Kombucha Market to grow by USD 3.56 Billion from 2021 to 2026 | Health benefits of Kombucha to improve the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The kombucha market size is to grow by USD 3.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 and register a CAGR of 19.36%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kombucha Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Kombucha Market 2021-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Organic



Non-Organic

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The kombucha market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes hypermarkets, convenience stores, and supermarkets. The main factor for the growth is the convenient location of these stores near residential areas. However, the growing popularity of hypermarkets and hypermarkets, where consumers tend to buy in bulk, has caused sales in other channels to decline. In addition, the increase in numbers worldwide is due to increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles of consumers.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Kombucha Market 2022-2026: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the kombucha market include Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Drink Artisan Ltd., GTs Living Foods, Health Ade LLC, Holy Kombucha Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda LLC, Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd., NessAlla Kombucha, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Remedy Drinks, Revive Drinks, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, Suja Life LLC, The coca-cola co., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market companies must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the kombucha market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Kombucha Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The health benefits of kombucha are key factors driving market growth. Kombucha promotes healthy digestion, due to fermentation with a live population of bacteria and yeast. The effects of glucuronic acid digestive are increased because of the enzymes contained in it which help break down proteins and saccharides, increasing the efficiency of the digestive system. In addition, the antioxidants protect the body from related diseases and inflammation by neutralizing the effects of free oxygen radicals. Kombucha also helps to eliminate toxins and further boost energy levels through the formation of iron, which is released during fermentation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- Packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives is a major trend in the market.

Major Challenge- The availability of counterfeit kombucha drinks is one of the significant challenges restricting the market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

Kombucha Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist kombucha market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the kombucha market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kombucha market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kombucha market companies.

Kombucha Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.36% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, the UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, Brew Dr. Kombucha,

Drink Artisan Ltd., GTs Living Foods, Health Ade LLC,

Holy Kombucha Inc., Humm Kombucha LLC, Kosmic

Kombucha, LIVE Soda LLC, Margaret River Kombucha

Co. Pty Ltd., NessAlla Kombucha, PepsiCo Inc., Red

Bull GmbH, Remedy Drinks, Revive Drinks, Rowdy

Mermaid Kombucha, Suja Life LLC, The coca-cola co.,

and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, and Market condition

analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

