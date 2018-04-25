Since then, the small team has seen the brand's sales momentum steadily grow on large online retailers such as Amazon, Zulily, Groupon & Walmart.com — but this growth has come with growing pains. "We have received great feedback from our customers about our scents, and the online reviews have been positive. We have a strong product concept leveraging all-natural essential oils in a topical application for various health and lifestyle purposes, but given the feedback, we felt the formulas needed some minor revisions. I believe we have really improved our customer experience of this new extension with the inclusion of CBD oil," says Komega6 co-owner and CMO, Taylor Knox.

He then goes on to explain, "We have managed to generate sales and maintain a stable business these past few years, even with being entirely self-funded." Last week Komega6 launched a crowdfunding campaign in support of its new line of topically applied scents with transparent formulas featuring only essential oils, argan oil, coconut oil and CBD from industrial hemp seed.

The crowdfunding campaign features a variety of backer's perks ranging from $20 for a 10ml bottle of choice scent, to even $1000 for a lifetime supply; backers can take advantage of deep discounts in the form of crowdfunding pre-sales, including a Tee shirt & some freebies of their recently self-launched Bath Ice line.

With backer's support, and funding goal reached, Komega6 expects to begin shipment of the new line of essential oils by November 2018.

To view crowdfunding campaign, visit the Indiegogo

or view the landing page by visiting www.fundkomega6.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/komega6-essential-oil-startup-brand-launches-indiegogo-crowdfunding-campaign-for-topical-cbd-infused-product-line-300635806.html

SOURCE Komega6

Related Links

http://komega6.com

