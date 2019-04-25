Komen Florida's First-in-Nation Breast Health Navigation Program Expands After Reaching Over 1,800 in First Year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen® Florida announced today the expansion of its first-in-nation breast health navigation program for women of diversity as it approaches its one-year anniversary. Komen Florida launched the Community-Based Breast Health Navigator Pilot Program on May 21, 2018 with funding from Quantum Foundation to provide education and patient navigation services to primarily African American women who have a 40% higher mortality rate than white women. Since the program's inception nearly one year ago, it has reached over 1,800 women.

The navigation program's effectiveness in terms of people reached and potential lives saved has been so successful that Komen Florida has attracted new funding to expand. A Palm Beach County family foundation has contributed $50,000 to support the new service in this high-poverty region where the leading cause of death is cancer.

The Glades navigation program will be led by Marie Seide, a breast cancer survivor who has made it her mission to save the lives of others, especially in her own Haitian community.

Kate Watt, executive director of Komen Florida and founder of the program, has seen the deep need for navigation services, "So many women don't know where to turn, how to ask for help, or even which doctors to see," said Watt. "We pioneered this unique community-based model to break through barriers, increase early detection and help women connect to life-saving services. Our vision is to expand our navigation services across the state and be a model for the nation. As part of the world's largest breast cancer organization with resources second to none, we know we will succeed."

Komen Florida expects to launch the Glades Region Community-Based Breast Health Navigator Program in June 2019.

