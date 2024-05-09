Komo Tech Kicks off Partnership with Fanatics Events to Redefine How Events Connect and Engage with Fans

Fanatics Events teams up with Komo Tech to take live event engagement to a whole new level

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Komo Tech (Komo) , a complete Customer Engagement Platform that helps brands and properties connect with their customers through gamified experiences and interactions, announced today a partnership with Fanatics Events , the live and special event division of Fanatics . Komo Tech will work with Fanatics Events to unlock new levels of fan engagement at each stage of the fan journey through interactive and immersive experiences at several of their events over the next year.

The partnership will kick off at the newly announced Fanatics Fest in NYC . Sitting at the nexus of sports fandom, culture and collecting, Fanatics Fest NYC will bring together fans across all sports to celebrate their passions under one roof at New York City's Javits Center from Aug. 16 – 18. The multi-day event will be laced with interactive features, multiple stages and theaters, exclusive merchandise, products drops, major announcements, live podcasts and more to celebrate and elevate modern sports fandom in all its forms and Komo technologies will be used to amplify each stage of the fan experience.

Komo is redefining the live events space and how attendees engage with their favorite brands, properties, athletes, and celebrities. Through this partnership, Komo will elevate the live event experience for Fanatics Events' attendees with its next-gen customer engagement platform that delivers 55+ immersive games, instant wins, competitions, polls, Q&A, UGC, Treasure Hunts, big-screen live data integrations, badges, and more. This is transforming how attendees connect with their favorite experiences and stars across both the digital and physical worlds and providing valuable first and zero-party data to Fanatics Events to enhance and personalize the fan experience at each stage of their journey in real-time.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Fanatics team to take sports fandom to a whole new level at what will be the most iconic sports fan event of the year! Fan Fest NYC is bringing the biggest and best teams, leagues, talent, experiences, and technology together to celebrate the fan's passion for sport and we couldn't be more excited to be the fan engagement technology to amplify those passion points." said Joel Steel, CEO and Co-founder of Komo Tech.

"Our platform provides real-time personalization at key touchpoints and interactions for fanbases, which we've seen is the best way to really connect with fans who increasingly value these kinds of gamified, personalized experiences. Fans love to prove their fandom, take on their friends and their community, become the world's greatest or smartest fan, and immerse themselves in their passion for the sport or their favorite athlete. This is where Komo tech does its best work.

Our partners across the sports and live event industries have already seen incredible engagement numbers and an increase in partner and sponsor value through our platform. We're looking forward to bringing this same success to Fanatics Events."

Komo Tech's Fanatics event hub will be available through a web-enabled technology seamlessly embedded into the Fanatics Fest events native app.

About Komo Technologies

Komo is a complete Customer Engagement Platform that helps you cut through the noise, to truly connect with your customers and retain and grow those connections over time. Our technology enables enterprise brands to create and deliver captivating experiences at every point of the customer journey. To create moments that demand attention, drive action, and encourage loyalty. We call this 'owning the moment'. Brands can collect rich first-party data and enrich customer profiles with zero-party data, all through natural interaction and in a matter of seconds, so they can deliver truly personalized experiences in real time. Komo's platform keeps customers coming back with leaderboards, badges, points, loyalty tiers and customer profiles.

Komo's platform is industry-agnostic and is integrated across live TV broadcasts, live events and stadiums. Komo is also used by sporting properties like Williams Racing F1, among retail, hospitality, and commercial real estate brands such as Goodman Fielder, KFC and JLL. The platform also serves brands that sponsor pro-sports teams and leagues such as McDonald's, Heineken, QBE, Budget, Carlton United Breweries, Burger King and more, and by many other agencies like Havas Media, Ogilvie and M&C Saatchi.

About Fanatics Events

Launched in 2023, Fanatics Events is the live and special event division of Fanatics, which aims to reinvent the live event landscape and bring communities together under one roof to celebrate all aspects of fandom including sports, collectibles, memorabilia, fashion, music, and entertainment. Fanatics Events has found strategic entry points to put partner with leading sports and entertainment properties and put a fresh spin on the biggest fan conventions and gatherings, making them inviting and exciting for all. The company is majority owned by Fanatics and includes IMG as a minority partner.

