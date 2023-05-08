Komodo Technologies Takes the Lead With Unlimited Free Screen Recording

EDGEWATER, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 08, 2023, Komodo Technologies is launching its community-based screencasting app on Product Hunt . The app empowers innovative collaboration and idea-sharing for teams faced with today's fast-paced digital world and remote work challenges.

Based on Komodo's community feedback, it introduces the revolutionary unlimited free screen recording feature. This concept is new in the industry and recognized as a game-changer by its 50,000+ unique monthly users. It opens new user possibilities since screencasting should no longer be considered a commodity.

Also, the platform offers white-label custom domains. Now you can connect Komodo to your website and customize the landing page for a more personalized user experience. Inline commenting is another powerful feature enabling video editing collaboration and answering users' questions directly from your video timeline.

Backed with advanced analytics, tracking engagement, and content interaction analysis are easier than ever. You can leverage these insights to grow your audience and take your content to the next level.

"Komodo Community is our primary driver and source of user feedback. We're constantly refining the app for the best possible UX, and this essential two-way collaboration makes me confident we have the best screencast app on the market.

The unlimited free screen recording is the first significant result of our joint efforts. Besides bringing their ideas to life, we as a company are constantly exploring new ways to give back to our growing community. As part of this mission, we're proud to unveil the Komodo Affiliate Network .

After the AppSumo success, join our Product Hunt launch to test how the Komodo app can transform your team collaboration."

Khanan Grauer,

Founder and CEO of Komodo Technologies

