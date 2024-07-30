Kompliant Announces Strategic Relationship with the Digital Solutions team at Equifax to Deliver Fraud Prevention and Risk Management Solutions

Relationship brings users of Kompliant workflow automation tools access to powerful Kount AI-driven fraud detection from Equifax to enhance compliance and drive business growth.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its promise to provide customers with a best-in-class experience while decreasing compliance risk, Kompliant , a leading provider of intelligent automation, is further elevating the merchant underwriting process, by announcing a partnership with the Digital Solutions team at Equifax to provide the powerful suite of Kount solutions for fraud and risk management.

The partnership will provide Kompliant access to the Kount Payment Fraud solutions that use advanced Artificial Intelligence, equipped with supervised and unsupervised machine learning, to analyze data from an online purchase or transaction.

"Our partnership with Equifax arrives at a crucial time when businesses must stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics while navigating complex regulatory environments," said Leo Patching , CEO of Kompliant. "By enhancing our powerful workflow automation tools with AI-driven fraud detection capabilities from the Equifax Kount Payment Fraud solutions, we're providing financial institutions with a comprehensive solution that not only safeguards against fraud but also streamlines risk management processes, enhances operational efficiency, and supports data-driven decision-making."

Growth in the eCommerce industry has presented many companies with new opportunities such as revenue growth and new customers, but it has also caused pain due to a steady rise in fraud. Kount Payment Fraud solutions provide merchants with a comprehensive view of transactions and uses machine learning to set rules and automate approve and decline decisions, lowering operational costs and driving scalability for their fraud operations teams.

"Our goal is to help manage clients' exposure to risk and quickly and effectively reduce fraud, all while maintaining the customer experience," said Scott Przybyla , SVP of Kount Payments Sales, Digital Solutions at Equifax. "Together with Kompliant, we're empowering financial institutions to drive their organization's growth without compromising their security."

About Kompliant

Kompliant is a pioneer in compliance orchestration with a platform for growth-focused financial institutions. Kompliant provides intelligent automation and solutions that power commerce compliance. Kompliant's technology is designed to streamline risk management, enhance operational efficiency, and support strategic decisions through advanced data analytics. For more information, visit kompliant.com .

Media Contact: Emily Baker, [email protected], 202-744-7567

