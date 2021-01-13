Komprise Achieves Record Growth in 2020 as Multi-Cloud Data Management Becomes a Business Priority

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management as a service, today announced it achieved record growth in 2020, despite the challenges of the pandemic. Key growth drivers included: unstructured data under management grew by over 300%, a record number of major enterprises signed up as new customers, and the company expanded key strategic partnerships in 2020. Ideally suited for IT organizations dealing with petabyte-scale volumes of unstructured data across on-premises and cloud infrastructures, Komprise puts customers - not storage, backup, or cloud vendors - in control of their data so they can easily analyze, move, manage and harness data anywhere.

"2020 was a difficult year for everyone, which is why we are extremely grateful to our customers, partners and employees for helping us achieve another year of strong growth," said Kumar Goswami, co-founder and CEO of Komprise. "As our customers transition from cost savings and efficiency to driving more value from their data, Komprise is ideally suited to be the independent platform of choice to easily analyze, move and manage file and object data at any scale."

Komprise 2020 highlights include:

Intelligent Data Management Platform Innovation

Introduced Elastic Data Migration, expanded cloud data management, and added ransomware protection, helping customers go from insights to outcomes without being tied to their storage, backup, or cloud provider.

Added two new patents for Transparent Move Technology, which reliably moves and tiers cold data, transforming files to objects and back, to and from on-prem NAS, object stores, or the cloud—all without end-users noticing any difference.

Driving Enterprise Customer and Channel Success

Komprise accelerated its pace of new customer acquisition in 2020 as more enterprises were looking to cut costs and accelerate cloud transformations. Existing customers also expanded their Komprise deployments, leading to strong revenue momentum and over 300% growth in data under management in 2020. Enterprise adoption was strongest in data heavy industries like Genomics, Life Sciences, Healthcare, Higher Education and Government.

Over 50 new channel partners were on-boarded and hundreds of partner employees went through technical training and certification through an expanded Komprise Konnect partner program.

New Leadership to accelerate growth: Mike Munoz joined as CRO, Darren Cunningham joined as VP Marketing, and Clare Loveridge joined as VP of EMEA Sales.

Expanded Alliances and Industry Recognition

About Komprise

Komprise is the industry's only multi-cloud data management-as-a-service that frees you to easily analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling your data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you are able to know first, move smart, and take control of massive unstructured data growth while cutting 70% of enterprise storage, backup, and cloud costs. www.komprise.com

