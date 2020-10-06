Komprise addresses demand for file data management in the cloud with new capabilities for Microsoft Azure Files and Azure NetApp Files

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise , the leader in analytics-driven data management, today announced new capabilities for its Komprise Intelligent Data Management solution in Microsoft Azure. Customers can now migrate file data to Azure Files and Azure NetApp Files and manage the lifecycle of files in Azure NetApp Files volumes.

By using Komprise Intelligent Data Management, customers can migrate file workloads to the cloud more than 27 times faster than with other solutions. They can also reduce cloud network attached storage (NAS) by 70 percent by transparently archiving cold data from Azure NetApp Files to various Azure Blob storage classes. Komprise's Transparent Move Technology™ (TMT) enables archived data to be viewed as files, native objects, or both. These new capabilities now allow Komprise to deliver the same on-premises NAS data management features to cloud-enabled NAS.

"Customers are increasingly looking to run traditional file workloads in the cloud, especially with the rapid pace of digital transformation happening across businesses right now," said Krishna Subramanian, COO at Komprise. "Our mission is to ensure that every company can reduce costs and gain performance on its data, no matter where it lives, through analytics-driven data management."

Karl Rautenstrauch, Principal Program Manager, Azure Storage at Microsoft Corp. said, "Data portability and lifecycle management is increasingly important to customers, and solutions like Microsoft Azure with Komprise offer the options they demand.

"At Carhartt, we are transforming to a cloud-first strategy using Microsoft Azure, and we wanted to reduce storage and backup costs for our Digital Asset Management data," said Earl Williams, System Engineer at Carhartt . "By using Komprise, we were able to identify that 60 percent of our data was cold, and we have now been able to transparently archive it to lower-cost Azure Blob storage."

Komprise is co-sell ready with Microsoft

Komprise has achieved co-sell ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program. Komprise is also available in the Azure Marketplace and is collaborating with Microsoft partners and the Microsoft sales organization to deliver unstructured data management on Azure. Companies that achieve co-sell ready status are provided comprehensive sales and marketing support by aligning with the global Microsoft salesforce to help drive new business and expand market reach. Attend a webinar on November 5, 2020 at 8:00 am PT to learn more.

About Komprise

Komprise empowers businesses to take control of their data and save costs with no interference to applications, users, or hot data. Komprise Intelligent Data Management provides a foundation for analytics-driven data management, which is key to putting data in the right place at the right time across all storage. Learn more at www.komprise.com .

