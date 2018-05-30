Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management

IBM recently highlighted how customers can leverage Komprise with IBM Cloud Object Storage in its blog post on May 24, 2018.

Customers leveraging Komprise Intelligent Data Management with IBM Cloud Object Storage can benefit from:

A validated ROI-driven data management solution that leverages the simplicity of Komprise with the scale-out efficiency of IBM Cloud Object Storage

A seamless solution that stitches existing NAS with IBM Cloud Object Storage combining the best of what a NAS and an Object Storage can provide while cutting costs by 70% and without any changes to users or applications

Data agility across NAS, object storage and cloud without losing file-based access, permissions and security and all without lock-in

"Today's scale of data requires a new approach to data management that is scalable, easy to administer, efficient, and does not disrupt or create silos," said Krishna Subramanian, COO of Komprise. "Our partnership with IBM enables enterprises to manage data while leveraging their existing storage investments and building a path to the future simply and efficiently."

Additional Resources:

About Komprise

Komprise, the industry-leader in intelligent data management across clouds, empowers businesses to efficiently manage today's massive scale of data growth while unlocking its value. The Komprise mission is to radically simplify data management through intelligent automation. Komprise is used by enterprises to intelligently manage data at scale. For more information, go to https://www.komprise.com.

