Komprise COO, President and Co-Founder Krishna Subramanian Honored as a Top Woman of Influence in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise , the leader in analytics-driven data management as a service, today announced that Krishna Subramanian, co-founder, president and COO, was named a "2021 Top 100 Women of Influence" by Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The prestigious award honors 100 remarkable women leaders and innovators, their contributions to their respective industries, and overall impact on business in Silicon Valley. This award validates Subramanian's history of innovation in the technology industry over her 20-plus year career of founding, building, merging and acquiring numerous technology companies.

Subramanian has a long-standing history of influence in Silicon Valley. She has built three successful venture-backed IT businesses and held senior leadership positions at major tech companies, including Sun Microsystems and Citrix. Furthermore, Subramanian has successfully generated over $500M in new revenues, applying her industry expertise in SaaS, cloud computing and data management.

"I first met Krishna nearly a decade ago while she was in business development at Sun Microsystems," said Maha Ibrahim, General Partner, Canaan Partners. "I was incredibly impressed by her aptitude and drive, as well as her ability to be technical and sales-oriented. When I saw the Komprise business plan and their opportunity with the current big data trends, I backed the company. This award further validates her leadership."

"Simplifying complex problems through technology motivates me," says Subramanian. "I co-founded Komprise to tackle the two biggest problems companies have with data – managing the explosive growth of unstructured data and unlocking the business value of data. The right data management strategy has become a competitive differentiator for organizations today across all sectors and it's exciting to build a company where our mission centers on changing the way the world manages data across clouds, data centers and today's increasingly hybrid IT infrastructure."

For more information about Komprise, please visit: https://www.komprise.com

About Komprise

Komprise is the industry's only multi-cloud data management-as-a-service that frees you to easily analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling your data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you are able to know first, move smart, and take control of massive unstructured data growth while cutting 70% of enterprise storage, backup, and cloud costs. www.komprise.com

Media Contact:

Tara Lefave Stred

[email protected]

SOURCE Komprise

Related Links

http://www.komprise.com

