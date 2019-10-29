Komprise Enables Search and Virtual Data Lakes across NetApp ONTAP and Cloud Volumes ONTAP, and S3 Migrations to NetApp StorageGRID

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at NetApp Insight 2019, Komprise, the industry-leader in intelligent data management, expanded its support of NetApp platforms with two new capabilities. Komprise Deep Analytics now supports NetApp CloudVolumes ONTAP® as a source, extending existing support of on-premise NetApp environments, and Komprise Data Migration now includes a Beta release of Amazon S3-based data migration to the NetApp StorageGRID®, to simplify the migration of data across cloud platforms.

"Our mission is to ensure that every company, regardless of how or where they store their data, can gain performance improvement and cost reduction benefits from understanding how data is used and storing it in the appropriate place," commented Krishna Subramanian, COO at Komprise. "By mapping, analyzing and automatically moving data usage at the file level, our customers are decreasing data storage costs by up to 70% and reducing the time and resource needed to identify data for analytics projects. Extending our partnership with NetApp means that now all NetApp customers, whether cloud or on-premises users, can benefit from Komprise's expertise, and existing customers can gain more from the platform."

Komprise Deep Analytics, first released in September 2019 , provides a single place to search across storage silos and creates a virtual data lake of just the files that fit a customer's specific search criteria. Deep Analytics extends its support of NetApp ONTAP sources to now also include NetApp CloudVolumes ONTAP. Customers now have a single place to view, find, and tag data regardless of where it lives, and export this virtual data lake to any analytics application or destination of their choice, such as AWS Lambda. The resulting data set can be operated on as a discrete entity – all the permissions, access control, security and metadata are kept intact as this data lake moves.

, provides a single place to search across storage silos and creates a virtual data lake of just the files that fit a customer's specific search criteria. Deep Analytics extends its support of NetApp ONTAP sources to now also include NetApp CloudVolumes ONTAP. Customers now have a single place to view, find, and tag data regardless of where it lives, and export this virtual data lake to any analytics application or destination of their choice, such as AWS Lambda. The resulting data set can be operated on as a discrete entity – all the permissions, access control, security and metadata are kept intact as this data lake moves. Data migrations can be costly, error-prone, time consuming and laborious. Komprise Data Migration eliminates the cost, manual effort, and complexity of migrations across NFS and SMB. Today, Komprise is releasing a Beta of Data Migration S3 to simplify migrating object data across clouds. Pick any S3 source, and pick a S3 target such as NetApp StorageGRID, and Komprise does the rest. Easily run multiple migrations in parallel and manage with a single pane of glass. Komprise efficiently manages the migration, throttles as needed, and retries on network and storage failures so you don't have to.

Komprise will be demonstrating these new capabilities at NetApp INSIGHT Las Vegas, Booth Number 701.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Video Overview of Deep Analytics - https://www.komprise.com/resource/komprise-deep-analytics/?utm_source=press-release

Video of S3 Migration – https://www.komprise.com/resource/cloudvolumes-ontap-with-komprise/

About Komprise

Komprise, the industry-leader in intelligent data management across clouds, empowers businesses to efficiently manage today's massive scale of data growth while unlocking its value. Komprise radically simplifies data management through intelligent automation. Komprise partners include HPE, IBM, NetApp, EMC, Pure Storage, Google, AWS, and Azure. For more information, go to https://www.komprise.com .

Media Contact:

Monica Giannella McNay

pr@komprise.com

SOURCE Komprise

Related Links

http://www.komprise.com

