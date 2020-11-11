Komprise Expands Intelligent Data Management Partner Program To Accelerate Cloud Data Management

Expanded program includes new cloud training certifications, financial incentives, and partner portal tools. Tweet this

"With Komprise, our channel partners can quickly demonstrate cost savings and business value to customers and become a more effective advisor to their clients," said Mike Munoz, Chief Revenue Officer at Komprise. "We are focused on ensuring our partners can have the right insights and influence as they guide cloud capacity planning, cloud data management and overall purchasing strategies for their customers."

The expanded Komprise Konnect Partner Program now includes:

Instructor-led training courses in Europe and Asia Pacific as well as new online training modules

New integrated labs with cloud data management and cloud data migration modules to ensure knowledge transfer, with knowledge checks along the way

Updated partner portal with deal registration program to protects margins while maintaining account control and built-in TCO calculator allowing partners to easily estimate how much their customers can save with Komprise

Fast Finish Program and MDF funds for top reseller partners

"Being an end-to-end solution provider, Mainline works with our clients to make it easy to architect, install, configure and upgrade all types of enterprise storage solutions," said Randy Moeller, Vice President of Sales at Mainline Information Systems. "For our customers, Komprise has become an integral tool in helping them improve efficiency and effectiveness while reducing costs and risk during their storage transformation journey."

"The Sayers partnership with Komprise gives our clients a comprehensive data management solution that offers everything from assessment to implementation," said Joel Grace, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure, Sayers. "Through the NAS Assessment we've developed with Komprise, we provide joint clients valuable insights to better plan their data management before they spend more money."

The Komprise Konnect Partner Program is available today. For more information or to sign up, visit http://www.komprise.com/partnerprogram

About Komprise

Komprise empowers businesses to take control of their data and save costs with no interference to applications, users, or hot data. Komprise Intelligent Data Management provides a foundation for analytics-driven data management, which is key to putting data in the right place at the right time across all storage. Learn more at www.komprise.com.

Media Contact:

Tara Lefave Stred

[email protected]

SOURCE Komprise

