Komprise Hires Global Sales Leaders and Joins Hewlett Packard Enterprise Complete Program to Fuel Global Expansion

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise, the industry-leader in intelligent data management, today announced two significant milestones in its global expansion - a deal with HPE to resell Komprise through the HPE Complete program, and the appointment of two key executives to accelerate international growth. The appointments come at a time of record growth for Komprise. In February, the company announced a $24M series C rounding of funding to accelerate global expansion.

Komprise has appointed Chris Moore as SVP WW Sales and Randy Hopkins as VP Global Systems Engineering and Enablement. Moore is an accomplished sales leader with more than 25 years of experience in driving high growth and successful exits of multiple startups including Codenvy (Red Hat), Kace Networks (Dell), AvantGo (IPO; Sybase) and Genesys (IPO, Alcatel). Hopkins has over 25 years in technical leadership roles creating enablement programs for Enterprise companies, including two startup companies Data Domain (IPO) and Nimble Storage (IPO) and leadership roles at Pure Storage, EMC, Dell, and HPE.

"We are excited to have Chris and Randy on board especially with their proven background accelerating growth in successful startups," said Kumar Goswami, Founder and CEO at Komprise.

Komprise in HPE Complete:

Komprise is joining the HPE Complete Program, enabling HPE to resell the Komprise data management software together with its own scale-out storage solutions to enterprise customers across the globe. After several months of progressing through the pilot and validation phase, the Komprise and HPE collaboration is now being offered to customers.

The best-of-breed solution combines the Komprise data management software that works across NAS and clouds with robust and efficient HPE storage. As a result, enterprise customers around the world now can dynamically and cost-effectively manage unstructured data growth while reducing complexity. Please see the Komprise – HPE Reference Architecture.

"Komprise's data management platform provides exceptional analytics capabilities and highly flexible management of data assets, enabling more efficient on-premises and hybrid cloud architectures," said Marty Lans, GM Storage Connectivity & HPE Complete, at HPE. "Our collaboration with Komprise extends our focus on helping our customers create solid infrastructures to manage and unlock the true potential of their data."

Under the HPE agreement, combined Komprise and HPE solutions are available now throughout the Americas and EMEA HPE channel and enterprise sales force. The HPE Complete Program is built on best-in-class technologies and products that complement HPE servers and storage backed by the reliability of HPE's interoperability assurance.

Additional Resources:

Komprise Product Page on HPE.com

Video overview of Komprise and HPE

About Komprise

Komprise, the industry-leader in intelligent data management across clouds, empowers businesses to efficiently manage today's massive scale of data growth while unlocking its value. The Komprise mission is to radically simplify data management through intelligent automation. Komprise partners include Western Digital, IBM, NetApp, EMC, Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, and Azure. Komprise is used by enterprises to intelligently manage data at scale. For more information, go to https://www.komprise.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Giannella McNay

pr@komprise.com

SOURCE Komprise

Related Links

http://www.komprise.com

