Komprise Hosts Multiple Demonstrations At NAB 2018 On How Media Businesses Maximize Monetization Of Content With Live Archives

Komprise Booth South Hall Lower Level 1421: Learn how you can intelligently manage data across all your storage (NAS, Cloud, Object, Tape) without any disruption





Learn how you can intelligently manage data across all your storage (NAS, Cloud, Object, Tape) without any disruption IBM Booth South Hall Lower Level 5305: See how Komprise and IBM Cloud Object Storage enable Media and Entertainment businesses to cut costs without losing access to content

See how Komprise and IBM Cloud Object Storage enable Media and Entertainment businesses to cut costs without losing access to content Google Booth South Hall Upper 218: Watch how Komprise and Google Cloud Storage enable transparent archiving of content while enabling its long-term monetization

Watch how Komprise and Google Cloud Storage enable transparent archiving of content while enabling its long-term monetization Presentation at 4PM Wednesday in Cloudian Booth South Hall Lower 6321: Komprise will present and have a Q&A discussion on how media organizations are seamlessly cutting storage costs and maximizing monetization of content at the Cloudian booth.

M&E businesses are rapidly adopting Komprise because they no longer have to choose between monetizing content and cutting costs through archiving – with Komprise, media businesses can identify cold assets and transparently archive it to any secondary storage of their choice, while the content is still fully accessible as before. No more challenges with media asset tags, or searching across inaccessible archives.

"Komprise just finished another record quarter where we signed more media and entertainment customers across both Europe and US," said Krishna Subramanian, COO of Komprise. "We are pleased to work with our storage partners and enable M&E businesses to handle the growing onslaught of data growth while maximizing monetization of post-production content."

Additional Resources:

About Komprise

Komprise, the industry-leader in intelligent data management across clouds, empowers businesses to efficiently manage today's massive scale of data growth while unlocking its value. The Komprise mission is to radically simplify data management through intelligent automation. Komprise is used by enterprises to intelligently manage data at scale. Komprise has been named to Gartner's Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies 2017. For more information, go to https://www.komprise.com.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Monica Giannella Read

pr@komprise.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/komprise-hosts-multiple-demonstrations-at-nab-2018-on-how-media-businesses-maximize-monetization-of-content-with-live-archives-300623070.html

SOURCE Komprise

Related Links

http://www.komprise.com

