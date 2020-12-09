Komprise now enables data management for public sector in AWS Marketplace for AWS GovCloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven data management as a service and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Partner, today announced its availability on AWS GovCloud (US), along with additional security capabilities such as ransomware protection on AWS through object locking. Now public sector entities at the federal, state and local levels (as well as other organizations that run sensitive workloads in the cloud) can easily take advantage of Komprise Intelligent Data Management to accelerate cloud data migrations, cut storage costs, and meet FedRAMP, ITAR, or CJIS compliance requirements.

"Government agencies are facing massive data growth with initiatives such as surveillance and research," said Kumar K. Goswami, CEO at Komprise. "Komprise enables public sector organizations to cut 70%+ of costs while adhering to long retention times by archiving cold data from expensive storage and backups to AWS GovCloud."

Intelligent data management as a service (DMaaS) from Komprise allows government organizations to get better visibility into their growing volumes of unstructured data and ensure they're moving the right data to the cloud at the right time. Now AWS customers can accelerate cloud data migrations and cut storage costs using AWS GovCloud(US) with Komprise to:

Analyze across on-premises NAS, File and Object storage to find cold data and transparently archive it to AWS without changing user access.

Accelerate cloud data migrations with Komprise Elastic Data Migration that runs 27 times faster than tools like Robocopy.

Manage data lifecycle based on access patterns on AWS GovCloud across Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS), Amazon FSx, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and Amazon S3 Glacier.

Provide secure access to data via access controls and ransomware protection with object-level locking.

Search, tag and rapidly build virtual data lakes across data center and AWS environments.

"Komprise's intelligent data management solution is designed for operational and storage efficiency. It will not overburden the file system yet still provide high performance movement of cold data to the cloud," said Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "Their availability on the AWS GovCloud, further demonstrates Komprise's commitment to this critical market segment, as government organizations continue to optimize their investments on their journey to the cloud."

"Using Komprise to democratize access to the cloud, CTG Federal customers have used the solution to provide a low-cost solution to moving data to the cloud, while providing access locally," said Brad Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CTG Federal. "The end user experience and feedback has been rock solid."

About Komprise

Komprise empowers businesses to take control of their data and save costs—with no interference to applications, users, or hot data. Komprise Intelligent Data Management is the foundation for analytics-driven data management which is key to putting data in the right place at the right time across all storage. Analyze, move, and easily find your data with Komprise. https://www.komprise.com .

Media Contact:

Tara Lefave Stred

[email protected]

SOURCE Komprise

Related Links

http://www.komprise.com

