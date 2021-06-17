Komprise Simplifies Global Data Management with Multisite Controls

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management as a service, today announced Komprise Intelligent Data Management 4.0. The new release enables global enterprise IT organizations and service providers to deliver storage-as-a-service with a consolidated view across all data centers and cloud locations while giving storage managers the ability to manage each site per local requirements and policies.

Enterprises are increasingly deploying more complex hybrid cloud storage architectures which require greater global visibility and control to effectively manage costs, security and performance. According to "Gartner Market Guide to Hybrid Cloud Storage, 2021": "By 2025, 40% of I&O leaders will implement at least one of the hybrid cloud storage architectures, up from 15% in 2021." Further, "By 2025, more than 40% of enterprise storage will be deployed at the edge, up from 15% today."

"As infrastructure becomes more distributed, visibility can suffer," said Kumar Goswami, co-founder and CEO of Komprise. "Aside from the cloud, many organizations are geographically dispersed or have security protocols and organizational boundaries that require them to localize where data movement occurs. Komprise brings granular flexibility and control with new multisite data management capabilities."

Komprise Intelligent Data Management is an analytics-driven data migration, data tiering and archiving solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and service providers to analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. The 4.0 release introduces:

Centralized Management across Multiple Sites : You can now set up multiple sites, each with their own storage and with separate data management policies and activities. All sites are managed from a single, on-premises or cloud-based Komprise Director. This enables centralized management for cost and performance optimization through a single dashboard, providing a consolidated view across all sites in the entire deployment.

: You can now set up multiple sites, each with their own storage and with separate data management policies and activities. All sites are managed from a single, on-premises or cloud-based Komprise Director. This enables centralized management for cost and performance optimization through a single dashboard, providing a consolidated view across all sites in the entire deployment. Localized Policy Management and Execution : Each site has its own Komprise Observer virtual machines to connect to all the storage and clouds for that site and perform the associated data management tasks. This ensures that policies and execution are controlled locally within each site, according to distinct departmental needs and security requirements.

: Each site has its own Komprise Observer virtual machines to connect to all the storage and clouds for that site and perform the associated data management tasks. This ensures that policies and execution are controlled locally within each site, according to distinct departmental needs and security requirements. Global Search and Deep Analytics Across Sites and Clouds: With a centralized dashboard, enterprises now have a single searchable virtual data lake of all unstructured data that can be easily shared across the enterprise. Customers can develop custom queries to identify specific data sets such as ex-employee data, or data belonging to a project that might be strewn across data centers and clouds.

Gartner, 'Market Guide for Hybrid Cloud Storage', Julia Palmer, Raj Bala, May 03, 2021

About Komprise

Komprise is the industry's only multi-cloud data management-as-a-service that frees you to easily analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling your data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you are able to know first, move smart, and take control of massive unstructured data growth while cutting 70% of enterprise storage, backup, and cloud costs. www.komprise.com

