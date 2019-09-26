KOMSCO Launching "Gold Crown" Bullion Series Gold Medal in October

KOMSCO issuing "Gold Crown" is inspired by the fact that Korea has the largest number of gold crowns in the world. " Gold Crown " is based on the story of Korean Gold Crown and the three-legged imaginary crow " Sam-jok-o ", known as the son of the sun god. Etymologically, the word Crown is derived from the Greek word, " Korone ", meaning crow.

On the obverse is the Gold Crown (Treasure #338), which was excavated from the Geumnyeongchong (5-6C) located in Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do at the Korean Peninsula. And on the reverse, three-legged imaginary crow, Samjoko is expressed, which was excavated from the seventh Jinpari tomb in Pyeongannam-do at the Korean Peninsula.

Moreover, KOMSCO has adapted latent image technology (Au↔999) that reveals different letters according to the viewing angle to prevent forgery, and guarantees precise purity (Au 999) and weight (31.1g) of gold through strict quality control.

Yongman Cho, CEO of KOMSCO, said, "We plan to continuously find themes that represent Korea and release them to the global market to introduce the beauty of Korean cultures to the world."

About KOMSCO

KOMSCO is a government enterprise, which was established with full investment from the National Treasury under special law in the year of 1951, as a sole currency manufacturer of the Republic of Korea. It manufactures a wide variety of security items such as bank notes, coins, official ID cards, passports, medals, etc.

SOURCE KOMSCO