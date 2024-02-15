Kona Gold Beverage Announces Participation of New Management Team at SE Petro Show in Myrtle Beach Exhibiting Rebranded Kona Gold Energy Drinks

Company submits documentation to update status with OTC Markets

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a dynamic holding company specializing in product development within the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, proudly announces the participation of its new management team at the upcoming SE Petro Show in Myrtle Beach on March 6th and 7th.

The SE Petro Show is renowned as the largest regional petroleum and convenience store expo in the southeast, attracting decision-makers and industry leaders seeking to enhance profitability and gain a competitive edge. With a focus on exchanging ideas, introducing innovative products, and providing valuable educational seminars tailored to the industry, the SE Petro Show serves as an invaluable platform for networking and growth.

"We are thrilled to have our new management team attend the SE Petro Show," said Brandon White of Kona Gold Beverage. "This expo presents an exceptional opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, suppliers, and retailers, and gain valuable insights to drive our business forward. As we continue to expand our product line and explore new avenues for growth, the SE Petro Show aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives."

At the SE Petro Show, attendees can expect to learn how to increase profits across several key categories, explore ideas to expand their product lines, introduce new profit centers to traditional store formats, and discover fresh ideas and products from new exhibitors.

In addition to its participation at the SE Petro Show, Kona Gold Beverage announces plans to relocate its headquarters to new facilities in Melbourne, FL. The move signifies a clean break from past addresses or associations and provides the company with ample space to streamline operations and accommodate rapid growth.

"Moving to new facilities in Melbourne represents an exciting chapter for Kona Gold Beverage," added White. "We believe this move will enable us to enhance operational efficiency, foster innovation, and position the company for sustained success in the evolving hemp-infused beverage market. We look forward to sharing more details about our new headquarters once the move is complete."

The previous management harbored ambitions to elevate the Company's status by listing on the NASDAQ, necessitating its transition to full compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements. This transition imposed significant additional annual costs on the Company. Before the transition to the new leadership, a Form 15-12G was submitted to the SEC, reclassifying the Company to an alternative reporting standard. The current management team, upon recently discovering that this change in reporting status had not been reflected in the records of the OTC Markets, acted swiftly to submit the requisite documentation to update the OTC Markets' records including filing documents to request a NOBO list. This update is expected to eliminate the "Pink Limited Information" designation and the "Dark or Defunct" labels that were recently applied to the Company's profile.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, operates its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kona Gold LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. Kona Gold is located on the east coast of Florida in Rockledge.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: 844-714-2224; [email protected]

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.