Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Highest Quarterly Revenue In Company History Surpassing $1.5M In Revenue In Q1

Kona Gold Beverage Engages in Acquisition Talks with Company Achieving Over $700K in Q1 and Demonstrating Consistent Monthly Revenue Growth

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a leading holding company specializing in innovative product development within the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, proudly announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Covert LLC, posted revenues of over $1.5M in Q1 of 2024. This marks Kona Gold Beverages' largest revenue quarter since its inception in 2015. Kona Gold Beverage is on track to surpass all of 2023's revenue of approximately $3M in just the first two quarters of 2024.

The company has several more revenue streams on the horizon that will help bolster Q2 revenues, including the production of its Kona Gold Energy Drinks and its all-new HighDrate D9 Seltzer Energy Drink. The company's subsidiary, Covert LLC, is also hitting its stride as the company enters its busy season of spring and summer when revenues tend to climb.

Kona Gold Beverage is also currently in negotiations to acquire a company in the beverage sector that recently achieved over $700k in Q1 and has shown month-over-month revenue growth over the last five months. This acquisition could potentially add another $1M in revenue for Q2 of 2024, pushing Q2 revenue projections to over $3M.

"I am thrilled to share with our shareholders that Kona Gold Beverage recently had its highest grossing revenue quarter in company history," stated Jared Fisher, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "This is a testament to the direction and focus of the new management team, and as we enter our busier seasons, we anticipate our revenue will continue to climb, adding to shareholder value."

Brandon White, President of Kona Gold Beverage, added, "We are currently in negotiations with a company that is experiencing solid growth, has a great revenue stream, and an experienced team in their market. We are working to close this transaction in the next two weeks, which will have a significant impact on bottom-line revenue for the current quarter."

The Company is also pleased to announce it is finalizing a manufacturing agreement with a reputable beverage manufacturing company to produce several products for Kona Gold Beverages, including the highly anticipated Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drink, HighDrate D9 Seltzer, and a Kratom-based beverage.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., operates as a holding company in the beverage industry. Through its subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Covert LLC, it offers a diverse range of healthy energy drinks and products. Kona Gold's premium line of energy drinks caters to health-conscious consumers, alongside its innovative HighDrate D9 Drinks. Covert LLC specializes in high-quality products, including Delta-8, THCa, THC-P, and Kratom. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. is actively engaged in expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com/

