Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces its OOH LA Lemin Lemonade Brand to go into an Additional 100 Plaid Pantry Stores

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce its OOH LA Lemin Lemonade brand was tested and performed very well in a selection of Plaid Pantry convenience stores. As a result, Plaid Pantry will be expanding its offering of OOH LA Lemin in an additional 100 stores this Spring. Kona Gold Beverage's distribution partner, The Odom Corporation, will be distributing OOH LA Lemin to all Plaid Pantry locations in the Northwest.



Plaid Pantry is a locally owned and operated 107 location convenience store chain based in the greater Portland, Oregon area, with stores ranging from Salem, Oregon to Seattle, Washington. They carry the widest variety of beverages and snacks of any local convenience store and have recently added many organic, GMO-free, fair trade, and other healthier choices to their stores.



"I look forward to expanding our presence in the Plaid Pantry Cooler sets. They have been a great partner for us and our distributor Odom in the Pacific Northwest," stated Bill Stineman, VP of Product Management & Innovation, Inc. "Plaid Pantry will be one of the first major chains to have the newly rebranded Ooh La Lemin Cans in their stores in the next few weeks."



For more information regarding Plaid Pantry please visit:

https://www.plaidpantry.com/



For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/



About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.



Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com . HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com . Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com . Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com . Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

+1 844-714-2224

[email protected]



SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

