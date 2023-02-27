Kona Gold Beverage, Inc Announces its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to be sold in Hot Spot Convenience Stores in North and South Carolina

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC-PINK: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development and distribution in the better-for-you and functional beverage sector is pleased to announce its popular Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be available for sale in Hot Spot convenience stores in North and South Carolina. Of the Company's 10 SKU's of Ooh La Lemin, 6 will be sold in all 40 Hot Spot convenience stores locations, 3 Sparkling Ooh La Lemin and 3 non-sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades. Ooh La Lemin will be distributed by MR Williams, Kona Gold Beverage's new distribution partner in North and South Carolina, whose primary focus is Food Service and Convenience Stores.

R. L. Jordan Oil Company is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Spartanburg, SC. They currently operate 40 Hot Spot convenience stores, 2 Hardees, 7 Subways, 8 Hunt Brothers Pizza Shops, and 1 Champs Chicken in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company grew out of a small country store in Franklin, North Carolina. Gas 4 Less was the first gasoline station in the area to offer high quality, unbranded gasoline.

"I am pleased to announce to our stockholders and customers, Ooh La Lemin Lemonades are coming to a Hot Spot location near you in North and South Carolina," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "We recently partnered with MR Williams to deliver our Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to the 40 Hot Spot convenience stores in North and South Carolina and look forward to growing our brand with them."

Kona Gold has been rapidly expanding its market presence with its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades, signing several new distribution partners across the United States. The Company, along with its distribution partners are working with several additional grocery store and convenience store chains in key markets and will announce those in the very near future as they come to fruition.

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced it signed a distribution agreement with A&B Distributors. A&B Distributors will distribute the Company's 12oz Sparkling Ooh La Lemin and 16oz Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in the states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. A&B Distributors will cover the entire states of Arkansas and Oklahoma along with 19 counties in Texas, which includes Dallas and the surrounding area. These will be new markets for the Company's popular lemonades, with an approximate combined population of 14 million people.

For more information regarding Hot Spot please visit:

https://hotspotcstore.com/

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

[email protected]

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage Inc